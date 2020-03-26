Kangana Ranaut urges fans to take quarantine positively; Shares important health tips for Navratri season

As everyone has been homebound due to coronavirus breakdown, Kangana Ranaut has come up with some interesting tips for the quarantine break.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus cases in India has sent down a wave of negativity across the nation and people are concerned and anxious about the deadly virus. However, amid this intense situation, Kangan Ranaut decided to spread some positivity as she urged her fans to utilize this time in self introspection and enhancing our consciousness. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress shared special videos on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and sent her wishes to the fans for the holy festival. In the video, the diva asked her fans to take this quarantine break positively and make the most of it instead of looking on the negative side.

Kangana went to share some health tips and revealed that she along with her sister Rangoli will be fasting during Navratri. She further asserted that people must focus on their chakras to channel the positive energies. Sharing her health tips, Kangana suggested that it is beneficial to practice kapalbharti aasan for at least 10-15 times, chant ‘OM’ for sometimes followed by alom vilom. She also advised her fans to sit quietly with their eyes closed for some time to feel the positive energy within them after working on their chakras.

This isn’t all. Kangana also spoke about people going crazy about movies and series on the OTT platform and advised her fans to indulge in book reading during the self quarantine mode as it will enhance your knowledge.

We are sharing our Navratri routine here.... do watch pic.twitter.com/0Jklko6OHn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

Here’s 2nd Navratris Video, please watch pic.twitter.com/0GWSWhUAP3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kangana has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She has been working on the much talked about biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa titled as Thalaivi wherein the diva will be essaying the titular role. Furthermore, Kangana will be seen in Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad.

