Kangana Ranaut urges the government to intervene; Says actors must be tested for drug consumption

The Bollywood actress, spoke to Republic TV for an interview. During the interview, the actress states that the government of India must immediately intervene and put a standard procedure and process in place wherein the actors from the Bollywood industry must be tested for drug consumption. The actress goes on to further mention that when an actor gets signed for a brand endorsement, the actor should get tested for drugs just like the actors now have to get a COVID 19 test done before joining a shoot.

Kangana Ranaut was questioned about actors who win major awards like the National and Padmashri Awards, that if they are found to be using drugs, they must return their awards. The actress reveals how some actors in the Bollywood industry flaunt how they use drugs and make it look like a very casual thing, and should get tested for drugs. The actress further adds that the government now has to step in and put some stringent process in place, wherein any actor who has found to be using drugs, must not be brought on board for any endorsement.

The actress says that people of the nation end up idolizing such persons. Kangana Ranaut states during her interview how these so-called top actors know very little about acting but are still called top stars, because there is no set criteria. These actors have done songs, films for people in power to maintain their connections.

Credits :republic tv

