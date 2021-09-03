Kangana Ranaut urges multiplex owners not to arm twist filmmakers ahead of Thalaivii release: This is unfair

has been creating a massive buzz courtesy her upcoming movie Thalaivii. The movie happens to be the much awaited biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa wherein Kangana will be seen playing the role of the legendary politician. And while Thalaivii is slated to release on September 10, it is reported that multiplex chains are refusing to screen the AL Vijay directorial. Now, Kangana has taken to Instagram and stated that she is heartbroken with the same. This isn’t all. The actress also urged the multiplex owners to help each other in the trying times.

Sharing a note on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema.. in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south, we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well. This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut… Please let’s help each other in order to save theatres”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Thalaivii, the movie marks Kangana’s second biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Helmed by AL Vijay, the movie also stars Arvind Swamy and will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

