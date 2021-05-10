Kangana Ranaut urges to start living responsibly, else future for our species is bleak: COVID is wake up call

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared a 4 point pledge that included recycling, planting more trees, consciously deciding to birth, and no wastage of food and water. The Thalaivi star tested positive for COVID 19 recently and is currently in quarantine at home.

Actress tested positive for COVID 19 last week and since then, has been quarantining at home. Amid this, the actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share a 4-point pledge for all to take to live responsibly. The Thalaivi star has been speaking up about taking care of the environment and before her Twitter account was suspended, she had urged all to plant more trees amid the COVID 19 crisis. Now, she has shared her thoughts about COVID 19 being a wake up call for all and said if one doesn't live responsibly, the future for our species is 'bleak.'

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared how one could recycle, plant more trees, consciously birth and stop wastage to begin living responsibly. Sharing a note on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "COVID is just a wake up call. If we don't start living responsibly, future for our species is bleak....wake up and pledge to 1) recycle clothes and natural resources 2) plant more trees, each person must plant 8 trees a year that's the amount of O2 each one of us consumes 3) conscious birthing You want children because every one is having or it's a conscious choice that you made? 4) don't waste water or food. Let's start with this there is a lot of do anyway."

Take a look at Kangana's note:

The actress, who tested positive for COVID 19 last week, shared a photo of her oximeter reading in the background of her note. Kangana recently has been in the news after her Twitter account was suspended. Now, she has been using her Instagram handle to share her thoughts with her fans. Recently, she shared a post where she expressed how Instagram also deleted her post related to her COVID 19 positive news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to COVID 19 second wave, it was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID 19; Says 'It's nothing but a small time flu which got too much press'

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×