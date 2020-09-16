Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar ‘soft porn star’; Says ‘She isn’t known for her acting’

Recently, Urmila Matondkar had attacked Kangana Ranaut in an interview for her sharp comments against Mumbai police and the state and now the Queen actress has given a befitting reply for the same.

has been making the headlines for voicing her opinions regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Maharashtra government and even the Bollywood’s alleged drug nexus. While her comments have been receiving a mixed response, Urmila Matondkar had recently attacked the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress in an interview. The actress had reportedly stated that Kangana has been doing so to please BJP and get a ticket for the party. However, the lady had given a befitting reply to Urmila’s remarks stating she doesn’t have to work this much to get a ticket from the party.

Calling Urmila’s statement as derogatory, Kangana told Times Now, “The way she was talking about me, completely teasing through the interview, pulling faces or just making a mockery out of my struggles, attacking me on the facts that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don’t have to play with my life or get my property ruined.” Furthermore, the Queen actress called Urmila a soft porn star and stated, “She isn’t known for acting for sure and is know for doing soft porn. If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket.”

For the uninitiated, Urmila had slammed Kangana for her controversial remarks about Mumbai and emphasised that with such comments the Queen actress has insulted the city and the people. “As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card,” Urmila was quoted saying.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar attacks Kangana amid drug menace controversy: Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs?

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×