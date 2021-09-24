Kangana Ranaut visits temple to pray, lights diyas to complete her darshan; See photos

Bollywood actor visited the goddess Bhairavi temple on Thursday evening to offer her prayers. She took to her social media space to share a slew of stunning photographs of her outing. While doing so, the Manikarnika actor also expressed that she ‘felt amazing’ after spending some peaceful time in the temple. Not only was she seen praying, but Kangana Ranaut also lit diyas in the temple premises to complete her darshan. Moreover, the Thalaivii star added that performing meditation inside the holy place ‘dazzled’ her.

For the visit, Kangana Ranaut opted for a simple yet elegant traditional saree that was accessorised with a statement pearl necklace and matching earrings. Following the concept of minimalism, Kangana tied her curly hair in a bun hair-do. Whereas minimalistic makeup rounded off the entire look of the star. In the photos, fans can see Kangana lighting diyas both outside and inside of the holy premises.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, the Queen actor’s biographical film, Thalaivi, recently hit the silver screens on September 10. The high edge drama depicted the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. Along with her retro looks, the film shares an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state. Moreover, the exploits of her acting journey is also covered in the movie.

Apart from this, the actor also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Besides Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the film.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut wishes 'most gorgeous' Kareena Kapoor Khan on 41st birthday