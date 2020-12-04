  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh Twitter War: Netizens keen to learn Punjabi after the intriguing war of words

Diljit Dosanjh was seen calling out Kangana Ranaut for her comment about an elderly woman protesting with the farmers. Later, both the celebs took potshots at each other.
Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines ever since she made a controversial remark against the ongoing farmers protest. The actress had stepped in boiling waters after she commented about a woman from the protest following which she was called out by several people. However, her statement didn’t go down well with Diljit Dosanjh who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to call out the Queen actress which in turn instigated a war of words between the two celebs. Their potshots grabbed a lot of eyeballs and the social media was abuzz with views on the same.

Interestingly, what caught everyone’s attention was Diljit’s immaculate use of Punjabi in his tweets. In the vitriolic exchange that followed, Kangana called Dosanjh filmmaker Karan Johar's "paltu", a "bootlicker". On the other hand, Diljit was quick with his responses did give him a tough fight and asked her not to mess with the Punjabis and apologise for her remarks about the female protestor. While the netizens were intrigued with his stern responses in the counter attack, a major section of Indians were apparently clueless as they didn’t understand Punjabi. In fact, many people even took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to speak about how Diljit’s tweets made them keen to learn Punjabi.

Take a look at the tweets:

Meanwhile, student activist and author Gurmehar Kaur translated Diljit’s Punjabi tweets for the netizens. Here’s a look.

For the uninitiated, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have marched towards Delhi to protest against the new farm laws for a couple of days. They are currently protesting at Delhi various Delhi border points.

Also Read: War of Words: Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh take potshots after actress calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu'

