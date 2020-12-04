Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh Twitter War: Netizens keen to learn Punjabi after the intriguing war of words

Diljit Dosanjh was seen calling out Kangana Ranaut for her comment about an elderly woman protesting with the farmers. Later, both the celebs took potshots at each other.

has been making the headlines ever since she made a controversial remark against the ongoing farmers protest. The actress had stepped in boiling waters after she commented about a woman from the protest following which she was called out by several people. However, her statement didn’t go down well with Diljit Dosanjh who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to call out the Queen actress which in turn instigated a war of words between the two celebs. Their potshots grabbed a lot of eyeballs and the social media was abuzz with views on the same.

Interestingly, what caught everyone’s attention was Diljit’s immaculate use of Punjabi in his tweets. In the vitriolic exchange that followed, Kangana called Dosanjh filmmaker 's "paltu", a "bootlicker". On the other hand, Diljit was quick with his responses did give him a tough fight and asked her not to mess with the Punjabis and apologise for her remarks about the female protestor. While the netizens were intrigued with his stern responses in the counter attack, a major section of Indians were apparently clueless as they didn’t understand Punjabi. In fact, many people even took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to speak about how Diljit’s tweets made them keen to learn Punjabi.

Take a look at the tweets:

Whole of south Indian Twitter rushing to learn Punjabi in a day because of Diljit Dosanjh; Central government which has been trying to get us to learn Hindi since 70 years: pic.twitter.com/avFZtcTPJe — Rakshith (@PonnathPuraaNa) December 3, 2020

Punjabi is tough. Any translation of this fight? — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 3, 2020

Can someone kindly give us Punjabi-challenged folks a translation of @diljitdosanjh’s tweets? Can’t be missing this :-( https://t.co/M5yiTMZLPG — Varun Santhosh ‎ (@santvarun) December 3, 2020

#KanganaRanaut and #DiljitDosanjh fighting People who dont know punjabi still have to react had their face be like: pic.twitter.com/0EULrQJ38C — Eternal MOD (@Shubh4_all) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, student activist and author Gurmehar Kaur translated Diljit’s Punjabi tweets for the netizens. Here’s a look.

Translation:

So friend last tweet of the day@KanganaTeam is known to divert attention from the issues at hand The issue is about unfair Farm Bill and we stand with farmers in peaceful solidarity If one wants to fix their Karma they must apologise to the mothers of Punjab https://t.co/wure9HTJ02 — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Translation:

It’s a peaceful protest.. everyone stands with the farmers Everyone please note, people like @KanganaTeam are trying to destabilise the movement, divert attention and politicise it.. This woman works to divert attention from real issues Punjabi’s know your truth https://t.co/eX4GDMCV6Q — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

For the uninitiated, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have marched towards Delhi to protest against the new farm laws for a couple of days. They are currently protesting at Delhi various Delhi border points.

