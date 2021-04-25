Kangana Ranaut wants cinema lovers as a user urges all to see Tanu Weds Manu: Focus on family, not actors

Kangana Ranaut replies to a fan on Twitter who recommends every Kangna fan to watch Tanu Weds Manu says she does not need fans only good cinema lovers.

has often been very clear about her stand on the country’s obsession with celebrity and movie stars. Majorly A-list movie stars are worshipped in the country including the likes of Kangana but she has kept her stand very clear about not being put on a pedestal. Despite giving continuous blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Queen, Kangana shies away from the label of being a celebrity and instead focuses on the character that she is portraying.

Recently on Twitter, a fan of Kangana asked other fans who are obsessed with her to re-watch Tanu Weds Manu, as her performance is brilliant in the film. Kangana replied to the Twitter user mentioning that she does not prefer the celebrity obsession culture that the country has lapped onto. Kangana further said that she does not need fans but only cinema lovers who have a good taste in storytelling. Kangana said that she does not prefer fans and does not want people to waste time on film stars.

Take a look at the Tweet here:

No don’t give them ideas to get obsessed,don’t want fans I just want cinema lovers, who like watching good cinema, that’s all,no need to be my fan please, don’t waste your time on filmy celebs it’s a job for them you too focus on yours, focus on your life and family not actors — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Kangana has a lot of films in her kitty. She recently released the trailer of her upcoming Thalaivi where she is portraying the role of J. Jayalalithaa, who was a phenomenal actress and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana is portraying the role of a fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force in her upcoming war drama Tejas, which might release by the end of next year. She is also creating a Tomb Raider like-genre in India through her film Dhaakad, where she is the action heroine in an exciting violent setup.

