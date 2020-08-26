Kangana Ranaut wins the internet as she shares an adorable PHOTO of goofing around with her ‘pudding’ Prithvi

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a cute photo of herself playing with her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel. The adorable photo of the Thalaivi star with her cute munchkin is bound to win your heart.

Actress recently entered the world of social media with her debut on Twitter and left everyone stunned. Being the bold and outspoken self, Kangana has been winning the Twitter game with her opinions. Not just this, from time to time, Kangana even drops glimpses of her personal life with family on social media and leaves everyone in awe. Recently, Kangana had shared a photo of her grandmother as she missed and now, she took to Twitter to drop a cute picture with her nephew, Prithvi.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a cute photo with Prithvi, her nephew, to begin her morning on a happy and cheerful note. In the photo, Kangana is seen playing and cuddling with Prithvi. The candid picture captures how happy the little munchkin was while playing with the Thalaivi star. Clad in a night suit, Kangana looked gorgeous as she smiled while playing with her munchkin in the candid photo. She shared it on Twitter in the morning and called her nephew, ‘pudding.’

The adorable photo left netizens in awe of Kangana’s bond with the little one. Often, Kangana shares adorable photos with her nephew on social media and each of them leaves her fans surprised and in awe.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s photo with her nephew:

Meanwhile, currently, the actress is in Manali with her family and often drops photos of her shenanigans at home. From chilling with her sister to playing with nephew, Kangana is doing it all before she returns to work. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. Arvind Swami will be seen playing MGR. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad.

