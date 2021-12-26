Kangana Ranaut wishes her mother ‘Happy Birthday’ with a throwback PIC: Thank you for dreaming about me

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 26, 2021 09:19 AM IST  |  5.9K
   
News,Kangana Ranaut,Dhaakad,Tejas
Kangana Ranaut wishes her mother ‘Happy Birthday’ with a throwback PIC: Thank you for dreaming about me
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut more often grabs headlines for her statements and lands in trouble. Even after this, the actress continues to rule the hearts. Her performances in the films are still what her fans look forward to. Though she is no more active on Twitter, she continues to mark her presence from Instagram. She continuously shares many things on Instagram stories and today, she wished her mommy dearest a very happy birthday. The actress is celebrating her 'janani' (mother’s) birthday and shared an old photo of her with fans. 

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Today is the birthday of the woman who brought me into this world.” In the array of the pictures, she also thanked her mother and wrote, “Thank you mumma for dreaming about me and making me reality.” She has also shared a picture of her mother and father. Rangoli Chandel, her sister also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Dearest Mom, To the world you may be one person, But to us you are the whole world . We feel blessed to have you MOM. Happy birthday to the best Mom & best Nani.”

To note, Kangana celebrated Christmas with her sister, family and shared a picture on her Instagram stories too. She even wished her fans.

Take a look at the pictures here:

kangana-ranaut
 
kangana-ranaut
 
kangana-ranaut

Kangana had recently wrapped up the shooting of her film, Tejas. In the film, she will be seen as a fighter pilot in the Air Force. The film has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwavala. Apart from this Kangana also has Dhaakad in which she will be seen doing an action. The film will feature her as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist. The film is slated to release in theatres next year.  

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she has a special someone in her life: I see myself as a mother in 5 years & as a wife

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!