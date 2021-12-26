Kangana Ranaut wishes her mother ‘Happy Birthday’ with a throwback PIC: Thank you for dreaming about me
Taking to her official Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Today is the birthday of the woman who brought me into this world.” In the array of the pictures, she also thanked her mother and wrote, “Thank you mumma for dreaming about me and making me reality.” She has also shared a picture of her mother and father. Rangoli Chandel, her sister also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Dearest Mom, To the world you may be one person, But to us you are the whole world . We feel blessed to have you MOM. Happy birthday to the best Mom & best Nani.”
To note, Kangana celebrated Christmas with her sister, family and shared a picture on her Instagram stories too. She even wished her fans.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Kangana had recently wrapped up the shooting of her film, Tejas. In the film, she will be seen as a fighter pilot in the Air Force. The film has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwavala. Apart from this Kangana also has Dhaakad in which she will be seen doing an action. The film will feature her as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist. The film is slated to release in theatres next year.
