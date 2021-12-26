Kangana Ranaut wishes her mother ‘Happy Birthday’ with a throwback PIC: Thank you for dreaming about me

Kangana Ranaut more often grabs headlines for her statements and lands in trouble. Even after this, the actress continues to rule the hearts. Her performances in the films are still what her fans look forward to. Though she is no more active on Twitter, she continues to mark her presence from Instagram. She continuously shares many things on Instagram stories and today, she wished her mommy dearest a very happy birthday. The actress is celebrating her 'janani' (mother’s) birthday and shared an old photo of her with fans.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Today is the birthday of the woman who brought me into this world.” In the array of the pictures, she also thanked her mother and wrote, “Thank you mumma for dreaming about me and making me reality.” She has also shared a picture of her mother and father. Rangoli Chandel, her sister also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Dearest Mom, To the world you may be one person, But to us you are the whole world . We feel blessed to have you MOM. Happy birthday to the best Mom & best Nani.”

To note, Kangana celebrated Christmas with her sister, family and shared a picture on her Instagram stories too. She even wished her fans.