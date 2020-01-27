Kangana Ranaut wishes Karan Johar on Padma Shri: Despite his father’s head start, he rose due to his own merit

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were among the few from Bollywood who were bestowed with Padma Shri on the occasion of Republic Day 2020. In an interview, Kangana congratulated the Takht producer and was proud to be in the same league as him.

Panga actress has kick started 2020 on a high note. Not just because of her film being a success but also as she was conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour in the country, Padma Shri on Republic Day 2020. Not just Kangana, Producer-Director also was awarded the Padma Shri along with Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and others from the entertainment business. Often there have been controversies surrounding Kangana and Karan, the Panga actress put everything aside and congratulated the Takht director.

In an interview with India Today, Kangana wished Karan and mentioned that he totally deserved the Padma Shri for his contribution with films like Good Newwz, Kesari. The Panga actress also mentioned that she was proud to be in the same league as Karan and stated that despite him getting a head start due to his late father Yash Johar, Karan has achieved everything on his own merit. Kangana wished him on getting the 4th highest civilian honour and put aside all enmity with the producer.

Kangana said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits. started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Both Kangana and Karan have had their share of issues where the former has often called him out for nepotism. However, on this occasion, she set aside all of the old issues and wished him the best. Aside to this, Kangana also received a note and flowers from which was shared on social media by Rangoli Chandel with a note that she is enjoying all of it. Many other congratulated Kangana on achieving this feat. The actress has previously won 3 National Awards as well for her films Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu and Queen. Meanwhile, Kangana's film Panga with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is getting rave reviews.

