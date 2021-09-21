Kangana Ranaut wishes 'most gorgeous' Kareena Kapoor Khan on 41st birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today and the actress has already been flooded with wishes on social media. From her fans and best friends to industry folks, Kareena has been receiving all the virtual love. On Tuesday morning, the actress received a wish from who took to social media to wish Bebo.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a stunning collage of fashionista Bebo and wished her. Kangana wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous of them all." and tagged the birthday girl. Kareena, who is happily vacationing on a tropical island with husband and kids Taimur and Jeh, has been keeping a limited social media presence since last week.

Check out Kangana's wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

Apart from Kangana, Kareena's besties and also wished the actress virtually. KJo shared a selfie and called Kareena his 'pouter and poser in crime'. Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of Bebo and wished her BFF on the special day. Kareena took off to an island nation last week with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh as well as their nannies. The holiday was a much needed break for the actress who has been busy with several shoots. Kareena was last snapped shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with . Click the link below to check out Kareena and Karan's photo.

