Kangana Ranaut wishes Panga director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari on her birthday by sharing an adorable PHOTO

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is accredited with directing some amazing films that have won the hearts of the audience. Right from her directorial debut, Nil Battey Sannata to the 2016 film Panga, the filmmaker was won accolades from all over the world. She has turned a year older on October 15, 2020, and numerous celebs have sent wishes to her on the special occasion. Among them is Ayushmann Khurrana who had earlier worked with her in the 2017 movie Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Now, has also opted for a special way to wish Tiwari on her 41st birthday. The actress has shared an adorable picture with the filmmaker and wishes her a very happy birthday. Not only that, but she also terms the latter as her ‘lovely friend.’ For the unversed, the filmmaker had earlier directed Kangana’s movie Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and others in the lead roles. The sports drama was loved by the audience upon its release.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress is currently busy prepping up for some interesting projects. She has recently wrapped up the shoot for the biopic Thalaivi in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The Manikarnika star had also shared pictures from the sets on social media. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in Dhaakad that has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. The teaser of the movie has been already released much to the excitement of the audience.

