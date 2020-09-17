Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a year older today. On this day, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video birthday wish for Prime Minister of the country.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday today and several people who look up to him have been wishing him on social media. , who has in the past met the PM at various events, took to social media to share a video birthday message for him. Kangana dropped a video in which she is seen sending birthday wishes to PM Modi and expressing that every ordinary Indian really appreciates his effort to run the nation.

Kangana shared the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "#HappyBirthdayPMModi." In the video, the actress expressed that she has met the Prime Minister only a couple of times and that too for photo opportunities. However, she claimed that she has seen immense love and respect in the eyes of an Indian for him. She mentioned that the country is extremely lucky to have a PM like him and added that she sends him good wishes on his birthday.

Further, Kangana added that the voices that appreciate him are far greater than the ones that criticize him and mentioned that there are crores of Indians who are not on social media. She claimed that those people look up to him as a leader. The actress further said there is a lot of noise and many people may say wrong things about him. She called it propaganda and mentioned that those voices are very less. She claimed that the love and appreciation that he gets from others in the nation is more than the negativity and those voices would be praying for him on his birthday.

Take a look at Kangana's wish for PM Modi:

Several times in the past too Kangana has appreciated the work done by the Indian Prime Minister and a few weeks back, she tweeted a throwback photo with him from Rising India Summit on social media and wrote, "Arguably the most powerful man on this planet and yet so humble #WeLovePmModi."

