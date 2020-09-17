Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday today and several people who look up to him have been wishing him on social media. Kangana Ranaut, who has in the past met the PM at various events, took to social media to share a video birthday message for him. Kangana dropped a video in which she is seen sending birthday wishes to PM Modi and expressing that every ordinary Indian really appreciates his effort to run the nation.
Kangana shared the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "#HappyBirthdayPMModi." In the video, the actress expressed that she has met the Prime Minister only a couple of times and that too for photo opportunities. However, she claimed that she has seen immense love and respect in the eyes of an Indian for him. She mentioned that the country is extremely lucky to have a PM like him and added that she sends him good wishes on his birthday.
Further, Kangana added that the voices that appreciate him are far greater than the ones that criticize him and mentioned that there are crores of Indians who are not on social media. She claimed that those people look up to him as a leader. The actress further said there is a lot of noise and many people may say wrong things about him. She called it propaganda and mentioned that those voices are very less. She claimed that the love and appreciation that he gets from others in the nation is more than the negativity and those voices would be praying for him on his birthday.
Take a look at Kangana's wish for PM Modi:
#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/bmyYFkeVMs
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
Several times in the past too Kangana has appreciated the work done by the Indian Prime Minister and a few weeks back, she tweeted a throwback photo with him from Rising India Summit on social media and wrote, "Arguably the most powerful man on this planet and yet so humble #WeLovePmModi."
Also Read|Kangana Ranaut heads to Delhi to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony; View Pics
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Kangana = Modi's keep
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Happy Unemployment Day everyone.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Happy Unemployment Day everyone.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Happy Unemployment Day everyone.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Happy birthday 20
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Kangnga baby’s BiG daddy!!! Daddy gave her national award, whitewashed her fully, taking care of her and her family so nicely. Aww!!! Bahut Pavitra Rishta!! Ran me bana Di jodi !!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Log kya kahenge.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Namo has such fake people backing him.. Such uneducated, jahhil log like kangana
Anonymous 11 hours ago
she is so fake !
Anonymous 11 hours ago
You both deserve each other
Anonymous 11 hours ago
And you deserve Swara and Rahul Gandhi as PM.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She can easily get seat
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Pakka bjp mein jayengi!!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
To tu vote mat dena
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Good.