Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a year older today. On this day, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video birthday wish for Prime Minister of the country.
205823 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 08:35 am
Kangana Ranaut with Prime Minister Narendra ModiKangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday today and several people who look up to him have been wishing him on social media. Kangana Ranaut, who has in the past met the PM at various events, took to social media to share a video birthday message for him. Kangana dropped a video in which she is seen sending birthday wishes to PM Modi and expressing that every ordinary Indian really appreciates his effort to run the nation. 

Kangana shared the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "#HappyBirthdayPMModi." In the video, the actress expressed that she has met the Prime Minister only a couple of times and that too for photo opportunities. However, she claimed that she has seen immense love and respect in the eyes of an Indian for him. She mentioned that the country is extremely lucky to have a PM like him and added that she sends him good wishes on his birthday. 

Further, Kangana added that the voices that appreciate him are far greater than the ones that criticize him and mentioned that there are crores of Indians who are not on social media. She claimed that those people look up to him as a leader. The actress further said there is a lot of noise and many people may say wrong things about him. She called it propaganda and mentioned that those voices are very less. She claimed that the love and appreciation that he gets from others in the nation is more than the negativity and those voices would be praying for him on his birthday. 

Take a look at Kangana's wish for PM Modi:

Several times in the past too Kangana has appreciated the work done by the Indian Prime Minister and a few weeks back, she tweeted a throwback photo with him from Rising India Summit on social media and wrote, "Arguably the most powerful man on this planet and yet so humble #WeLovePmModi." 

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana = Modi's keep

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Happy birthday 20

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangnga baby’s BiG daddy!!! Daddy gave her national award, whitewashed her fully, taking care of her and her family so nicely. Aww!!! Bahut Pavitra Rishta!! Ran me bana Di jodi !!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Log kya kahenge.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Namo has such fake people backing him.. Such uneducated, jahhil log like kangana

Anonymous 11 hours ago

she is so fake !

Anonymous 11 hours ago

You both deserve each other

Anonymous 11 hours ago

And you deserve Swara and Rahul Gandhi as PM.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

She can easily get seat

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Pakka bjp mein jayengi!!

Anonymous 11 hours ago

To tu vote mat dena

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Good.

