Kangana Ranaut wishes Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on his birthday; Says 'Can't wait to get back to work'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her director Sarvesh Mewara. The Tejas actress wished to get back on the sets of the film with the director as she sent him birthday greetings.

Actress recently returned to Mumbai after spending time at an ashram for a few days. Amid the Janta Curfew, Kangana has been spending time at home. Prior to the COVID 19 surge, Kangana was shooting for Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. Today, on her director's birthday, the actress has penned a sweet note for him on social media with a photo. The actress will be seen as pilot in Tejas and fans have been excited to see her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana penned a heartfelt note for Sarvesh as she shared a monochrome photo of the director. With it, Kangana revealed how much she missed being on the sets of Tejas and expressed that she wants to get back to work. Sharing her thoughts and wishes for Tejas director, Kangana wrote, "Dear@sarveshmewara1 sir wish you a very happy birthday, can’t wait to get back to work, that’s how you make whole crew miss you #Tejas Wish you a great year ahead."

When she was shooting in the heat of Rajasthan for the film, Kangana kept sharing updates from the sets with fans. She even shared several behind-the-scenes photos with the director on social media while the shoot was going on.

Dear ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ sir wish you a very happy birthday, can’t wait to get back to work, that’s how you make whole crew miss you #Tejas

Wish you a great year ahead pic.twitter.com/rXDhpkWDDX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Coming to Tejas, the film will star Kangana as Tejas Gill, a fighter pilot. On her birthday, a uniform-clad Kangana was seen in a still and it left fans excited. Speaking about the film Kangana had previously shared in a statement, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie." The film is produced by Ronni Screwvala. The release date is yet to be announced.

