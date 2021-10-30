Kangana Ranaut wraps the shooting for Tejas; Says ‘Eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier’

Kangana Ranaut has been on a roll of late. After winning hearts with her stupendous performance in AL Vijay directorial Thalaivii, the actress has been making the headlines for her upcoming movie Tejas. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie will story Kangana playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer and the actress can’t stop gushing about it. And now as per the recent update, Kangana Ranaut has wrapped the shooting of Tejas. She made the announcement with a beautiful video on social media.

In the video, Kangana was dressed in uniform at a beach and was seen scribbling the name ‘Tejas’ at a beach. Soon after she completed the scribbling, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was seen walking across the beach with the camera panning a long shot capturing the scribbles at the beach side. In the caption, Kangana wrote about how grateful she is to have got the chance to play the role of a war hero in the movie. She wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in a celebratory mood as she has won her 4th National Film Award. Posing with her parents holding her award, Kangana wrote, “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …”