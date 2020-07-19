Kangana Ranaut's 10 most explosive statements on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Karan Johar & Aditya Chopra

Kangana Ranaut fiercely spoke against nepotism, her battle in the industry and on the current investigaton that is already underway. Take a look at some of Kangana's most explosive statements:

spoke her mind in a recent and explosive interview on Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the late actor's tragic demise. Opening a can of worms on the functioning of Bollywood industry, Kangana attacked and Aditya Chopra. The actress also fiercely spoke against nepotism, her battle in the industry and on the current investigaton that is already underway. Take a look at some of Kangana's most explosive statements from her interview with Republic Tv.

On 'Evil' Contracts

Aditya Chopra has a talent agency that had hired and Sushant Singh Rajput as newcomers... Bhansali in his statement to cops clearly said that he was chasing Sushant for 5 years. But the contract he (Sushant) had with Yash Raj Films was so 'EVIL', you can't do anything without their permission or consulting them. Bagging a Bhansali film purely on talent, who wouldn't like that?... YRF didn't launch him, he got his first film purely on the basis of talent. YRF "hired" him to look after his career.

On Karan Johar and Drive film

After two years he (Sushant Singh Rajput) gave a hit with MS Dhoni, now Aditya Chopra doesn't work with him. But his best friend, childhood friend Karan Johar comes into the picture. Very strategically he hires him and then he shoots for this film for 3 years and then he (Karan) declares to the world 'Such a flop star, I can't sell the film to exhibitors'. I want to know after a blockbuster like Dhoni, how does Karan Johar not have a buyer for a film called 'Drive'. How does that work?

On 'Systematic Sabotaging’

When there is a big production house like Yash Raj Films and when they have joined hands like with another Dharma Productions, because they are childhood friends. And they systematically work with each other, in sync with each other -- who to promote, who to demote, who to destroy. I am not saying that they were very much clear from the beginning that 'Oh this guy has to be killed'. No. Now, Rhea Chakraborty in her statement she has said that Mahesh Bhatt used to come and counsel him. His first assistant has written a big letter.

Who is Mahesh Bhatt? Who is he in Sushant Singh Rajput's life? Why not call his own father, or his mama or chacha or his directors. He had no business in his life.

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

"(Sanjay Leela) Bhansali wanted him for Ram-Leela, but Aditya Chopra did not allow him to the do the film, so he made Ranveer Singh do the film. Bhansali has not chased any actor for five years, he wanted him for Bajirao Mastani, again Aditya Chopra did not let him do the film, reason best known to him, why because Sushant did not know how to do ‘chaplusi’ (being a sycophant). They sabotaged his career," the 'Queen' actress claimed.

On Rejecting Sultan

"The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you? You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'," Kangana said.

On Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to consel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life?.

On

Now, last year his film Chhichhore came out, how many of us know that it was a bigger hit than Gully Boy? While Gully Boy just made even its profits, Chhichhore was a blockbuster. But there was no acknowledgment for him. For a mediocre film, they are celebrating Alia and Zoya.

On Considering Suicide

Speaking about a low point in her life, Kangana said, “18 brands dropped me within 2 months. Maybe I didn't have the thought of killing myself but definitely shaving my head off and disappearing. My relatives didn't let their children meet me because you turned me into a nymphomaniac. Called me so many things in public. As a girl, having a marriage and a child is no more an option for me. They turned Sushant also into a rapist. How will he go back to Bihar? Small cities don't value money, they value respect."

On Her Battle With Nepotism

When I spoke out against nepotism, only one person supported me from the industry - Sushant. He said that, "Kangana is outspoken, but I cannot express myself."

When he was asked ‘what is your experience of nepotism’, he supported me. He was one of the very few who supported me, rest all these movie mafia bought these needy, struggling, outsiders. Then they were talking against me, that I and Sushant are probably the only ones who have a problem with this loving movie mafia, who were very kind and generous to them and we seemed to have a problem with them.”

On Mumbai Police and its Investigation

I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the 'powerful four'?

Mumbai police has summoned me and I have asked them to send someone to take my statement in Manali. If I say anything which is not in public domain, I will return my Padmashri.

ALSO READ EXCLUSIVE: YRF head Aditya Chopra refutes reports of differences with Sushant Singh Rajput in his statement

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×