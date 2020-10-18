Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht gets ready to tie the knot, actress flags off wedding invites; WATCH VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut has taken to her Twitter handle to share a video from her brother Aksht's pre-wedding celebrations.

After returning from Hyderabad, Bollywood actress has now started preparing for her brother Aksht Ranaut’s wedding in Mandi. On Sunday, the family has kick-started the pre-wedding ceremonies. The Manikarnika actress has taken to her Twitter handle to share a video from the pre-wedding celebrations. In the video, Kangana can be seen wearing a green coloured saree and applying Haldi to her brother, along with her sister Rangoli and other relatives. In the caption, she wrote,“Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents,”

In another post, the actress has described the wedding ritual ‘badhaai’. She has mentioned that the first invitation for marriage is given to the maternal uncle's house; it is a tradition of Himachal. Kangana has also revealed that her brother’s wedding is scheduled for November. And now the wedding invitations will be sent to everyone as the pre-wedding ritual is done.

The actress’s sister Rangoli Chandel has also posted a few candid pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht’s pre-wedding celebration’s pictures and video here:

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

आज मेरे भाई अक्षत की बधाई की कुछ तसवीरें, बधाई हिमाचल की एक परम्परा है शादी का पहला निमंत्रण मामा के घर में दिया जाता है, अक्षत की शादी नवंबर में है आज से सबको निमंत्रण दिए जाएँगे इसलिए इसे बधाई कहते हैं pic.twitter.com/QdqyqMwUqU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

Earlier, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kangana Ranaut had shared a sweet note for her brother. Her post read as, “Dear Aksht, when we were kids, Papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns, and you rode my cycles. I love your sense of humour, and there is never a dull moment with you. I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach, but I notice your helplessness when they bully me. I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me when I challenge the system, parents may scold me and create a lot of noise, but I don't miss you silently stand behind them and conflicted and still. I appreciate you read all the comments under my trailers, and I hate when you get anxious when my films don't open well. Above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care. I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you.”

Credits :Kangan Ranaut Twitter

