Kangana Ranaut's comment on anti CAA protests gets condemned by New Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Aside from her acting chops, is also known for being vocal on burning and trending topics. During the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Panga, when asked to comment on the anti CAA protest, to which Kangana said, "When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?" And now, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia has slammed her comment. He tweeted that violence and destruction of public property are wrong and is against humanity and law. He added how India is not dependent on taxes from 3 per cent of the population. He said right from servicemen, labourers and even crorepatis pay taxes. He stated that even daily labourers pay indirect taxes even when he buys stuff as inexpensive as a packet of salt. He added how people even pay taxes when they went to watch movies and are responsible for the income of actors.

हिंसा और पब्लिक प्रोपर्टी को नुक़सान पहुँचाना तो हर हाल में ग़लत है, यह इंसानियत और क़ानून दोनो के ख़िलाफ़ है. ..

पर यह देश सिर्फ़ 3% लोगों के टैक्स पर dependent नहीं है. एक सामान्य नौकरीपेशा, यहाँ तक कि एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर से लेकर अरबपति तक, देश में हर आदमी टैक्स देता है. 1/3 https://t.co/nCHv3tnX4e — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

और हाँ! एक सामान्य दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी...जब सिनेमा देखने जाता है तो ...फ़िल्मी सितारों की करोड़ों की कमाई में योगदान भी देता है और इस देश के लिए टैक्स भी देता है. अब सोचिए कौन किस पर dependent है?

And now, her sister Rangoli Ranaut has commented on the censure by Manish Sisodia. She tweeted,"Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements, either way, please don’t burn public property." Check out her tweet right below.

Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property https://t.co/SztpL6MlBU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

