Kangana Ranaut's COVID 19 sample invalid; Mumbai visit likely to be delayed

Kangana Ranaut is currently staying at the parental home in Himachal Pradesh. She was all set to return to Mumbai on September 9.

had earlier announced her return to Mumbai to September 9, 2020. Not only that but she is also supposed to get Y-plus security by the Union Home Ministry while on her return to the city. For the unversed, the actress is currently in her hometown in Manali. Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has backed the security for Kangana that has been provided to her. With this, she also becomes the first-ever Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security.

However, it seems like Kangana’s visit to Mumbai might get delayed. Yes, you heard it right. As per a report by IANS, a sample drawn for her Coronavirus test back in Himanchal Pradesh has reportedly failed on Tuesday. This piece of news has been confirmed by the doctors. However, the COVID-19 tests of Kangana’s sister Rangoli and assistant have come out negative. A government doctor who has been posted to Mandi town has told IANS, “The coronavirus sample of Kangana failed. Another sample will be collected tomorrow.”

If media reports are to be believed, Kangana has moved to her parental house that is located in Mandi district. She was earlier residing at her cottage in Manali. The actress recently fell into trouble over her comment on Mumbai post which she earned the wrath of netizens on social media. On the work front, Kangana has some interesting projects lined up that include Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to be accompanied by Himachal Pradesh police officials for security during her visit to Mumbai

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×