Kangana Ranaut's cute Popeye tee steals the show as she celebrates makeup artist’s birthday on Dhaakad sets

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of her makeup artist Loveleen Ramchandani's birthday celebration on the sets of her film, Dhaakad. However, it was the Thalaivi star's cute look that left fans in awe.

It was last week that headed to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to kick off shooting of her next film, Dhaakad. The talented star wrapped up her work in Mumbai and headed to commence work on her much awaited actioner. Now, as she is shooting with her team in MP, Kangana's fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of her from the behind-the-scenes of the film. However, today, the actress dropped a video and a photo from the celebration of her makeup artist Lovleen Ramchandani's birthday celebration on the sets.

What was interesting about the photo and video was Kangana's overall look while she was shooting for Dhaakad. In the video, Kangana is seen clad in a tangerine tracksuit with a tee. However, it wasn't just any tee. Kangana was seen sporting a Popeye tee that had the main cartoon character and his ladylove Olive made on it. With it, we could see her unique hairdo in 2 braids and perfect makeup. The actress looked gorgeous in the same as she joined her team in celebration.

In the video, we can see the star planting a sweet kiss on her makeup artist's cheek as she cut the cake with her and celebrated her special day on the sets of the film.

Take a look:

| Kangana celebrating Loveleen Ramchandani’s birthday on the set of #Dhaakad today pic.twitter.com/fnzeDvCgEq — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 13, 2021

Kangana celebrating Loveleen Ramchandani’s birthday on the set of #Dhaakad today pic.twitter.com/UuMNXxFJYj — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, before kicking off the Dhaakad shoot, Kangana met with the CM of the star, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. She even shared photos from the meeting. The film will star Kangana as Agent Agni. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and the first look of the film had previously set the internet on fire. Kangana's badass action avatar impressed everyone. Besides this, she also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara and Thalaivi.

Also Read|Lohri 2021: Kangana Ranaut says 'children in villages have more fun than city kids' as she recalls festivities

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×