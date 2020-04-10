Kangana Ranaut's fitness spree continues as she loses 5 kgs during lockdown; Check out her workout VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut doles out major fitness goals for everyone as she loses 5 kgs during the lockdown period. Check out her latest workout video.

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of damage in India too just like the other countries in the world. Everyone has resorted to home quarantine and are obliging with the rules of social distancing. On the positive front, the lockdown has given people an opportunity to spend quality time with their family members and loved ones. also went to her hometown Manali just a few days before the COVID-19 lockdown was being imposed across the entire country.

However, the actress has not forgotten to take care of her fitness regime which is evident from a video that her team has shared on Instagram. Clad in a t-shirt and camouflage pants, Kangana is seen working out with her gym trainer in the video while nephew Prithvi Raj also joins them in between. Well, of course, they have been doing this within the vicinity of their home. As mentioned in the caption, the actress has already lost 5 kgs during the lockdown which is commendable.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, the Panga actress had to gain 20 kilos to fit into her role in Thalaivi. This biopic which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa is all set to be released into the theatres on June 26, 2020. Kangana will be next seen in Dhaakad for which she has been undergoing rigorous physical training of late. The actress has one more movie lined up titled Tejas in which she portrays the role of an air force pilot.

