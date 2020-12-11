Kangana Ranaut's fresh attacks on Diljit Dosanjh & Priyanka Chopra: Want to be in the good books of traitors?

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra have come out in support of the protesting farmers. In fact, Diljit even joined the farmers protests last week.

was at it again on Friday morning as the actress took to social media to fire a fresh attack on Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress . Both the actors have come out in support of the protesting farmers. In fact, Diljit even joined the farmers protests last week. Asking them if they want to be in the good books of traitors, Kangana retweeted PM Modi's tweet and wrote about how the 'whole system' is designed to make anti national flourish.

Kangana's first tweet for the day read, "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont)."

She added, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM."

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Further, Kangana retweeted PM Modi's tweet and wrote in Hindi, "Dear @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra if you are really worried about farmers, if you really respect mothers then at least listen to what the Farmers Bill actually is. Do you just want to use mothers, women and farmers to be in good books of traitors? Wow, this world, wow!"

Take a look at Kangana's tweet:

Earlier, Kangana had engaged in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh. We wonder if the Punjabi actor will remain silent or give his take on these tweets as well.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at farmers protests via her poetic tweet on Bharat Bandh

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×