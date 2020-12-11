  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's fresh attacks on Diljit Dosanjh & Priyanka Chopra: Want to be in the good books of traitors?

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra have come out in support of the protesting farmers. In fact, Diljit even joined the farmers protests last week.
58103 reads Mumbai Updated: December 11, 2020 11:05 am
Kangana Ranaut was at it again on Friday morning as the actress took to social media to fire a fresh attack on Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Priyanka Chopra. Both the actors have come out in support of the protesting farmers. In fact, Diljit even joined the farmers protests last week. Asking them if they want to be in the good books of traitors, Kangana retweeted PM Modi's tweet and wrote about how the 'whole system' is designed to make anti national flourish. 

Kangana's first tweet for the day read, "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont)." 

She added, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM." 

Further, Kangana retweeted PM Modi's tweet and wrote in Hindi, "Dear @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra if you are really worried about farmers, if you really respect mothers then at least listen to what the Farmers Bill actually is. Do you just want to use mothers, women and farmers to be in good books of traitors? Wow, this world, wow!" 

Take a look at Kangana's tweet: 

Earlier, Kangana had engaged in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh. We wonder if the Punjabi actor will remain silent or give his take on these tweets as well.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Priyanka supported her in hrithik spate. Now look what she got.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

what does one have to do with the other? lets stay on topic

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Uff. So egoistic. She will be behind diljit just like how she was attacking hrithik. God save diljit. There is a reason y Bollywood people keep quiet when she attacks.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Hagna Aunty is hypocrite. One time she praised Priyanka a lot and now bashing her.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

wolf is sheep's clothing

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Get lost forever!!! Oh lord this lady is so vile and full of toxicity. She has problems with everyone.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Those who are here to say why she dragged Priyanka, let me tell you that Priyanka was the one who started by quoting diljit's tweet, she could have lend her support to farmers without quoting Diljit and I think she don't even follow him on twitter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

That's true tho. But Kangaroo's fight is going on with most of the Bollywood stars. Earlier those actors she made statements on used to respond but now nobody takes her seriously. Anyways she's good with movies.