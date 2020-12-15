Kangana Ranaut's grandfather passes away, actress pens heartfelt message as she recalls his 'impeccable' humor

Kangana Ranaut also revealed that they used to lovingly call her grandfather 'daddy' and he had a great sense of humor. Take a look at her tweet below.

has been a busy bee shooting for her films. From Manali to Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi, the actress has had a busy week. She, however, returned to her Manali home on Monday but was met with an unfortunate news. The actress took to Twitter to share that her grandfather Braham Chand Ranaut passed away. Kangana shared a photo of her grandfather and penned a heartfelt message for him as well.

Sharing the black and white photo of her grandfather, Kangana also revealed that they used to lovingly call her grandfather as 'daddy' and he had a great sense of humor. The actress tweeted, "This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away. He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti."

Take a look at Kangana's tweet:

This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away.

He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti pic.twitter.com/rbD14T6CCD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her next big venture titled Thalaivi in which she will essaying the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The actress' look has taken netizens by surprise as Kangana underwent a transformation to get into the skin of her character. Her next film is Tejas in which she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. Ahead of the film shoot, the actress met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and presented him with the script as well as sought certain permissions.

Credits :Pinkvilla

