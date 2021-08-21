Kangana Ranaut's 'Josh is soaring high' as she dons Air Force uniform & begins next schedule of Tejas

Saturday began on a busy note for as she kicked off the new shooting schedule of her film Tejas. The actress took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform as she gears up to shoot with director Sarvesh Mewara. With the photo, Kangana penned a note that showcased her excitement to begin a new schedule of the film that will showcase her as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, "On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team." With it, she shared a photo in which she is seen clad in the uniform. Kangana is seen engrossed in conversation with director Sarvesh, who is clad in casuals and a mask. The crew around Kangana and Sarvesh could be seen prepping for shooting for the day. Earlier portions of the film have been shot in several locations including Rajasthan and New Delhi.

Take a look:

As soon as Kangana shared the photo, fans began showering her with good wishes as she kicked off the shooting today. The actress is on a roll since she returned from Manali and resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Kangana wrapped up shooting her film Dhaakad and returned to India. She had been shooting in Budapest for the actioner with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta over the past few weeks.

Tejas is helmed by Sarvesh and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. Besides Dhaakad and Tejas, Kangana also has Thalaivi. The film is pending release and a new date needs to be announced for it. The film will showcase Kangana as J Jayalalithaa. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay.

Also Read|Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say on Taliban taking over Afghanistan and world politics