Kangana Ranaut's lawyer says she replied to BMC notice within 6 hours; Calls it pre determined demolition

The Bombay High Court put a stay on BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office. Here's what her lawyer has to say about the same.

The entire country was shocked after waking up to get the news about BMC officials demolishing ’s office in Mumbai. The actress was on her way to Manali when it happened unless the Bombay High Court decided to interfere in between and put a stay on the demolition. Now, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has opened up on the entire matter in a news channel. He begins by stating that his client (Kangana) was in Manali for the last six months.

He further says that the interior work of her property was completed around 18 months back. Siddiqui adds that it is already in the public domain when the office was officially announced including the photoshoots that happened there. He further states that there was no work going on in the property to call for a ‘stop work’ notice. Siddiqui highlights the fact that the entry of the officials was illegal under Section 166 of the Indian Penal Code.

He called it criminal trespassing while citing the reason that his client was not in Mumbai. Kangana reportedly also told the BMC officials not to go for inspection in her absence. She requested them to do the same once she gets back on 9th September. As per Siddiqui, BMC did not pay heed to the request and also threatened the people who were inside the place saying that they cannot stop public servants. He then says that the notice was answered in six hours post which they were supposed to reject his reply. However, Siddiqui stated that the rejection was posted on the door of Kangana Ranaut the next morning and that there was a contingent of media, police personnel, and municipal authorities present there. According to him, it’s a procedure that they followed and that it was a pre-determined demolition.

Also Read: BMC on Kangana Ranaut's property: No further demolition needed as illegal portions taken down

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×