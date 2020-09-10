  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer says she replied to BMC notice within 6 hours; Calls it pre determined demolition

The Bombay High Court put a stay on BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office. Here's what her lawyer has to say about the same.
10833 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut's lawyer says she replied to BMC notice within 6 hours; Calls it pre determined demolitionKangana Ranaut's lawyer says she replied to BMC notice within 6 hours; Calls it pre determined demolition
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The entire country was shocked after waking up to get the news about BMC officials demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai. The actress was on her way to Manali when it happened unless the Bombay High Court decided to interfere in between and put a stay on the demolition. Now, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has opened up on the entire matter in a news channel. He begins by stating that his client (Kangana) was in Manali for the last six months.

He further says that the interior work of her property was completed around 18 months back. Siddiqui adds that it is already in the public domain when the office was officially announced including the photoshoots that happened there. He further states that there was no work going on in the property to call for a ‘stop work’ notice. Siddiqui highlights the fact that the entry of the officials was illegal under Section 166 of the Indian Penal Code.

He called it criminal trespassing while citing the reason that his client was not in Mumbai. Kangana reportedly also told the BMC officials not to go for inspection in her absence. She requested them to do the same once she gets back on 9th September. As per Siddiqui, BMC did not pay heed to the request and also threatened the people who were inside the place saying that they cannot stop public servants. He then says that the notice was answered in six hours post which they were supposed to reject his reply. However, Siddiqui stated that the rejection was posted on the door of Kangana Ranaut the next morning and that there was a contingent of media, police personnel, and municipal authorities present there. According to him, it’s a procedure that they followed and that it was a pre-determined demolition.

Also Read: BMC on Kangana Ranaut's property: No further demolition needed as illegal portions taken down

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement