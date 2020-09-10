Kangana Ranaut's mom condemns BMC action, Maharashtra govt's stance; Actress reveals she avoided her calls
In the latest tweet, actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video of her mom, Asha Ranaut speaking to the media about the BMC's action against her daughter's office. Kangana's mom is seen condemning the action against Kangana's office and thanking the Home Minister Amit Shah for giving her security. Not just this, Kangana also shared in her tweet that she hasn't spoken to her mom ever since the BMC demolition of her office and that when that happened, her mom's warning words flashed before her eyes.
Her mom told ANI, "What Maharashtra govt did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter & people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her, she always stood by truth & will continue doing that. I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her." Further, in the video, Kangana’s mom said that they have been congress supporters since the beginning and yet, the actress was given security by Amit Shah. She thanked the Home Minister Amit Shah in a message.
Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared her mom's video and expressed that she was surprised when her mom expressed that she was proud of her daughter. She shared the video of her mom and wrote, "When they broke my office, mom’s warning face flashed before my eyes “ KAHA THA MAINE” haven’t taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav."
When they broke my office, mom’s warning face flashed before my eyes “ KAHA THA MAINE” haven’t taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/jHnr46FKfd
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020
I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her: Asha Ranaut, mother of actor #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/tsheQQnLVY
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Kangana was snapped at her office in Mumbai where she went to check the situation after BMC's demolition. Post that, Kangana met up with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale who told the media that the actress had told him that she is not interested in politics as long as she is working in films. Kangana had responded to BMC's action at her office in a series of tweets where she called out the Maharashtra Government as well as Karan Johar. The actress returned from Manali on Wednesday and ahead of her return, her office was partially demolished by BMC officials. The High Court also had put a stay on the demolition order of BMC.
