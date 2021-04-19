Kangana Ranaut's 'Money Clutch' steals the show in her white & golden saree look straight from her home; PICS

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share stunning photos from the confines of her home amid the Mumbai Janta Curfew. The Thalaivi star looked gorgeous as she nailed a saree with a quirky dollar clutch.

Actress has been spending time at home amid the Janta Curfew in Mumbai owing to the surge in COVID 19 cases. However, it seems that the Thalaivi star was in the mood to doll up on Monday and her traditional look managed to send netizens into a frenzy. Kangana recently also shared a video from her balcony while spending time at home and managed to befriend a 'Koyal' as she enjoyed her Sunday. Now, she has shared photos with a poem and has left fans gushing.

Taking to her social media handle, Kangana shared a series of photos in a traditional look. She is seen flaunting a white and golden Kasavu saree. The star teamed it up with a stunning gold necklace and earrings. Her hair was neatly tied up in a high bun and makeup was kept quite glam. The star posed for photos on her balcony and looked absolutely mesmerising. To amp up her traditional look, Kangana added a cool pair of sunglasses. However, the accessory that stole the show was her dollar clutch.

The quirky blingy clutch seemed to draw all the attention as it managed to elevate the whole look. Sharing the photos, Kangana penned a shayari by Fana Nizami Kanpuri. The shayari was about longing and waiting. Her caption reads as, "वो मज़ा कहाँ वस्ल-ए-यार में लुत्फ़ जो मिला इंतज़ार में फ़िक्र-ए-आशियाँ, हर खिज़ा में की आशियाँ जला हर बाहर में -फ़ना निज़ामी."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The film was supposed to release on April 23. However, owing to the COVID 19 cases surge, the release was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Besides this, she also has Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

