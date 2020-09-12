Kangana Ranaut's mother lashes out at Shiv Sena post demolition; Actress says she's still scared of her anger

Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was demolished by BMC this week when she was on her way to Mumbai. In a recent interview, her mother Asha Ranaut slammed Shiv Sena for it and questioned the same. The actress took to Twitter and said that she doesn't know about the party, but she is still scared of her mom's anger.

has been in the news off late after her row with Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Government. Amid this, Kangana also got into trouble with BMC as she was served a 'Stop Work Notice' at her office in Mumbai. Later, her office was demolished while she was making her way to Mumbai. Amid this, the actress' mom Asha Ranaut reacted strongly to the attack on her daughter's house and questioned Maharashtra Government and Shiv Sena. Her mom spoke to a news channel recently and Kangana shared the video on social media.

While sharing her mom's interview video, Kangana revealed that she is extremely scared of her mom's anger. She said that during their childhood, her mom used to scold them in the same way she is lashing out at Shiv Sena in the interview. In the chat with the news channel, Kangana's mom said that she is scared for her daughter's safety in Mumbai and questioned Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Government for their actions. Her mom claimed that what happened with her was injustice and she condemns it. She claimed that the entire country is with her. She said that if Kangana had said something wrong, the country would not have supported.

Further, she questioned Shiv Sena and said that the party is not how Bal Thackeray envisioned. She questioned them and said that Kangana saved every penny to make her office. She claimed that they belong to middle class family and never took money from her parents. Her mom claimed that there was a threat to Kangana's life and hence she got security. Her mother thanked the Home Minister for it. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "माता जी जैसे बचपन में हमारी क्लास लगाती थी वही क्लास उन्होंने शिव सेना की भी लगादी, यह चण्डी रूप से शिव सेना का तो पता नहीं लेकिन मुझे आज भी बहुत डर लगता है । (In our childhood, like mother used to take our class, she has also not spared the Shiv Sena. I am scared of this form of Chandi Devi of mom even today, don't know about Shiv Sena.)

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

माता जी जैसे बचपन में हमारी क्लास लगाती थी वही क्लास उन्होंने शिव सेना की भी लगादी, यह चण्डी रूप से शिव सेना का तो पता नहीं लेकिन मुझे आज भी बहुत डर लगता है । https://t.co/twPuXdLTkm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana is in Mumbai currently and has decided to not get repairs done on her razed office. She has decided to work out of the remains of her office as a symbol of her will power. She informed her fans on Twitter about the same. Post the demolition, the Bombay High Court also asked BMC to file a reply to Kangana's petition. Initially, Bombay HC had put a stay on the demolition order of BMC. However, the damage was done before Kangana returned to the city.

