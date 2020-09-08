  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property SEALED; BMC sticks 'illegal construction' notice outside her office

A day after BMC paid a surprise visit at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property, the corporation has sealed her property. They have issued an "illegal construction" notice.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 11:26 am
Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property SEALED; BMC sticks 'illegal construction' notice outside her officeKangana Ranaut's Mumbai property SEALED; BMC sticks 'illegal construction' notice outside her office
In shocking turns of events, Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai has been sealed. The actress had set up her own workspace in Bandra's Pali Hill. Just yesterday she took to Twitter and shared a video to show that BMC workers paid a surprise visit to her office. It has now been revealed that the actress has received a "stop work notice" for "illegal construction". According to ABP News, BMC said that the actress's office is not as per the plans submitted to the corporation. 

The notice states Kangana wasn't compliant with the Rule 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The corporation team has issued seven points to elaborate on the violations. According to the news channel, the BMC said that the building hasn't been constructed as per BMC's set criteria. The pointers also allege the second floor hasn't been done in an authorized way. It also noted that the plan showed a toilet attached to a bedroom. However, the toilet is actually an area of ​​movement. According to The Times of India, BMC seeks Kangana's reply in 24 hours. "In case she fails to reply, the BMC will demolish the ‘illegal portion’ on Wednesday or Thursday," the national daily reported. 

The seal comes just a day after the BMC made their way to the actress's property without prior notice where they were measuring and checking the property. The BMC's notice comes amid Kangana and Sanjay Raut's tiff of words on social media. After Kangana criticised the Mumbi Police, the Maharashtra politician asked her not to return from her Himachal Pradesh home. During her retaliation, Kangana mentioned, "Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir." 

Apart from BMC's notice, Shiv Sena IT Cell also filed a complaint against the actress. Read more here: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut by Shiv Sena IT Cell over her Mumbai PoK comment: Report

Credits :ABP NewsThe Times of India

