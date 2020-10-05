  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition Case: Bombay High Court reserves order in case against BMC

As per reports, the Bombay High Court has reserved its order in the Kangana Ranaut case against the BMC over office demolition. Read on!
Today morning, the Bombay High Court reserved the judgment on the writ petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of the portion of her bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per reports, a bench comprising Justices S J Kathawalla and Riyaz I Chagla reserved the matter after hearing arguments in the matter. As per a report in ANI, the High Court was informed that “all concerned parties have filed their written submissions. Following this, it concluded the hearing and reserved the order.”

In September, a demolition team of the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC had demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut’s office on the premise that it had been built in violation of the rules. Later, the actress, in her petition filed in the HC on September 9, sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow, be declared illegal. Also, she had subsequently amended her plea to demand Rs 2 crore as damages from the civic body and its officials. And today, Bombay High Court reserved the judgment on the writ petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut turned emotional after hearing the Bombay High Court’s comment to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on her petition against the demolition of a part of her Mumbai office. As the court said the decision should not be delayed as the house was falling apart during rains, Kangana said she had ‘tears in her eyes’. The actress wrote, “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost,” she wrote in a tweet.

