Kangana Ranaut's office demolition hearing takes place in Bombay HC, Sanjay Raut's audio played to prove slur

On Monday, another virtual court hearing was held in Kangana Ranut's office demolition case and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut's audio was played.

's plush Mumbai office was razed by the BMC earlier this month owing to illegal constructions. The actress then shot back and took legal recourse citing that she wasn't given enough time and also has demanded Rs 2 crore in compensation. Bombay High Court had taken up the matter and called BMC's intention 'malafide'. Today, another virtual court hearing was held in the case and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut's audio was played.

According to a report in NDTV, Raut's audio was played out during the hearing to prove abuse. Sanjay Raut's lawyer Pradeep Thorat, however, objected to the same which the court did not allow.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Raut was mighty upset with Kangana's remark of levelling Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. When asked for a reply to the same, the Sena MP retorted by calling her 'Haramkhor ladki' on national television. He had also suggested that she must stay out of Mumbai if she feels unsafe.

Raut also did not apologise to the actress and said that he will consider making an apology only if the actress says sorry for her remark. However, in an interview to NDTV, he did admit by saying, "I may have made a mistake," adding that he could have used better choice of words.

Meanwhile, the BMC partially demolished Kangana's office when the actress was on her way to Mumbai from her hometown. The court also recently pulled up the BMC during its last hearing. Justice Kathawala told BMC, “Someone's house has been demolished. We cannot let a structure remain like that in this monsoon. Otherwise, you are very fast but when there are allegations against you, then you are dragging your feet."

