  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's office demolition hearing takes place in Bombay HC, Sanjay Raut's audio played to prove slur

On Monday, another virtual court hearing was held in Kangana Ranut's office demolition case and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut's audio was played.
12802 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut Bombay HC Sanjay Raut. Kangana Ranaut's office demolition hearing takes place in Bombay HC, Sanjay Raut's audio played to prove slur.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut's plush Mumbai office was razed by the BMC earlier this month owing to illegal constructions. The actress then shot back and took legal recourse citing that she wasn't given enough time and also has demanded Rs  2 crore in compensation. Bombay High Court had taken up the matter and called BMC's intention 'malafide'. Today, another virtual court hearing was held in the case and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut's audio was played. 

According to a report in NDTV, Raut's audio was played out during the hearing to prove abuse. Sanjay Raut's lawyer Pradeep Thorat, however, objected to the same which the court did not allow.   

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Raut was mighty upset with Kangana's remark of levelling Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. When asked for a reply to the same, the Sena MP retorted by calling her 'Haramkhor ladki' on national television. He had also suggested that she must stay out of Mumbai if she feels unsafe. 

Raut also did not apologise to the actress and said that he will consider making an apology only if the actress says sorry for her remark. However, in an interview to NDTV, he did admit by saying, "I may have made a mistake," adding that he could have used better choice of words. 

Meanwhile, the BMC partially demolished Kangana's office when the actress was on her way to Mumbai from her hometown. The court also recently pulled up the BMC during its last hearing. Justice Kathawala told BMC, “Someone's house has been demolished. We cannot let a structure remain like that in this monsoon. Otherwise, you are very fast but when there are allegations against you, then you are dragging your feet."

ALSO READ: Kangana takes a jibe at Anushka over her reaction to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks; Calls it ‘selective feminism’

Credits :NDTV

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement