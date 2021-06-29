Kangana Ranaut's passport application requires correction, authorities assure speedy decision

ASG Anil Singh, appearing for the Regional Passport Office, told a bench of Bombay HC that Kangana Ranaut's passport application needs a few rectifications.

's passport case continues to go back and forth between her counsel and the Bombay High Court. After the actress' passport renewal plea was rejected on grounds of an FIR being filed against her, the passport office has now told the Bombay HC that some changes can be done. Additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the Regional Passport Office (RPO), told a bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere who are hearing Kangana's case that rectifications are needed.

According to PTI, Singh stated that Kangana Ranaut's application mentioned about criminal cases pending against her. However, Singh added that since it is a FIR and no criminal proceedings have started, she can accordingly make the changes and send it for reconsideration.

He stated that if Kangana's counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, made the changes in the application and clarified it before the court, the passport office will reconsider. Singh also assured that the matter take an "expeditious decision as per the procedure".

The Bombay HC Bench accepted Singh's statement and in a an order stated, "The learned ASG on instructions submits that application does not mention the correct facts, in asmuch as, it is stated in the said application that criminal cases are pending against the petitioner (Kangana Ranaut), when in fact only FIRs are registered against the petitioner. He (Singh) submits that in case the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner is ready to make a statement that no criminal case is pending against the petitioner and make appropriate corrections in the pending application before the Respondent Passport Authority, the said Authority is ready to consider the application for renewal of passport, in accordance with the Passport Act/rules/ procedure, expeditiously."

On the other hand, Kangana's counsel agreed to make the changes and clarified before the court that there are no criminal proceedings against her. Kangana was seeking a passport renewal to travel to Budapest for the shoot of her upcoming film Dhaakad.

Credits :PTI

