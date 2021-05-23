Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard reportedly booked in alleged rape and cheating case

Several reports claim that Kumar Hegde is Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard. However, the police have not yet confirmed the accused's identity.

's personal bodyguard has landed in troubled waters as a case was filed against him last week. As per various media reports, Mumbai's DN Nagar Police Station filed a report against a man named Kumar Hegde under Sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The reports claim that Hegde is Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard. However, the police have not confirmed the accused's identity.

Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station informed IANS about a few details. He said, "A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under sections 376 and 377 IPC. Prima facie, they had a live-in relationship and a break-up." When asked to confirmed Hegde identity as Kangana's bodyguard, the cop said, "Police ko pata nahin woh kya kaam karta hai (the police is not aware of what work he does)."

IPC Section 376 pertains to rape while Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex. The complainant has also alleged that Hegde fled with Rs 50,000 from her flat on 27 April. She came in contact with Hegde almost eight years ago who reportedly proposed marriage last year.

Apart from 376 and 377, Hegde is also booked under Section 420 which pertains to cheating. The victim's medical tests and statement were done on Wednesday night after which the case was registered. Kangana Ranaut is yet to comment on the matter.

