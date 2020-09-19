Kangana Ranaut's Rs 2 Crore demand plea is abuse of process, should be dismissed with costs: BMC to Bombay HC
Actress Kangana Ranaut had recently asked for a compensation of Rs 2 Crore from BMC for damages to her office in Mumbai in her plea to Bombay High Court. Amid this, BMC has responded to the top court and asked them to 'dismiss plea with costs' as they claimed that Kangana's plea is just an 'abuse of process.' Last week, amid Kangana Ranaut's with Maharashtra Government, BMC had gone ahead and demolished her office in Mumbai on the basis of alleged 'illegal construction.'
Post that, Kangana had demanded a compensation of Rs 2 Crore for damages done to her property in Mumbai and her petition claimed that the demolition was 'illegal.' As per PTI, BMC responded to it in Bombay High Court and said, "The writ petition and the reliefs sought for therein constitute an abuse of process. The petition should not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs." They requested the top court to dismiss her plea with a cost for filing such a petition.
BMC's lawyer, Joel Carlos, replied to the top court and alleged that Kangana falsified the fact that alterations to her office were being done with permissions previously granted it. However, during the inspection carried by the BMC officials on September 5, it was seen that 'illegal repairs and alterations' were being done at her office. Hence, demolition was carried out on the basis of the order. Further, Kangana had filed a plea in Bombay HC that had put a stay on the demolition. The BMC's reply filed by the lawyer also gave the top court details of the alleged 'illegal repairs and alterations.' As per reports, the next hearing of the case is on September 22. Kangana has been sharing photos of her demolished office on her social media handle and recently compared the demolition to the 'rape'.
Post the demolition, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel arrived in Mumbai and took videos and photos of the damage done by the BMC. They even were met by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and further, the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his residence in this regard. Further, Kangana even lashed out at Maharashtra Government for the action done by BMC in a video. Kangana returned to Manali on September 14 after spending 4 days in Mumbai.
Also Read|Kangana Ranaut demands Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC for damaging her property; Issues notice
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
First give compensation to many poor ppl who lost houses nxt go to rich ppl like kangana.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Next time don’t build illegal structures Kangana , simple as that , follow rules of the country if u claim to be nationalist
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She should be paying BMC cost of bulldozer and demolition costs actually
Anonymous 3 hours ago
O Stree, Mumbai phir mat aana.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Ja kangana ja , Manali ja. Jee le apni zindagi.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Trespassers will be punished
Anonymous 3 hours ago
No trespassers allowed in Mumbai
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Thought BJP will rebuild it for her, just like Ram temple. he he he
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Kangi is a sanghi
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Bhikari kangana
Anonymous 3 hours ago
No honey, no money, no fraternity, no friends, no city
Anonymous 4 hours ago
We should follow morality and law of land, await Hon'ble Court's verdict.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Why everybody commenting like illiterates.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Don't give her a cent. She is a liar and will play the woman card and victim as always. She does everything illegally and wrong and when put on her place she expects people to listen to her trash.. She is not above the law yet she behaves as if she is. She and her evil sister are disgusting and shameless.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
How much money you have got from Shivsena Or BMC for vomiting ANONYMOUS. APOLOGISTS like you have given lot of attitude to the politicians and their Chamchas.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
We hate you Kangana
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Bullies are punished, not compensated.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Kangana is biggest bully.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Kangana didn't get free drugs from Karan Johar and gang while she was in Bollywood. She has no money to pay for drugs in Manali now. Hence begging the BMC.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Ok boomer. Smh
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Karan's party was not drugs party ok?
Anonymous 6 hours ago
She desperately needs the money as work has dried up and BJP does not pay interns.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Kangana is secretly in love with Karan Johar and has become bitter after being rejected.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Whole nation saw how they abused the law and disrespected court order of stay on any kind of demolition until 30th September 2020. I understand there are many reasons for you to not like or hate Kangana or any individuals but just because of that please dont ignore or encourage such kind of behaviour of any organisation because this could happen to you too. Hate Kangana if you want but do not support such kind of illegal actions too.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Well said this is inadmissible !
Anonymous 7 hours ago
MHA govt is full of goons, more they talk about Kangana more they will lose their chances of coming into power next time.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
The biggest goon is KR
Anonymous 8 hours ago
The BMC employees who were responsible for the demolition should be made to compensate the lady as well as compensate the tax payer for wasting their time and effort in illegal activities to please their political bosses.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
BMC employees just take orders from their superiors, so would not be right to blame them.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
BMC employees just take orders from their superiors, so would not be right to blame them.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
seems these ppl make laws there days....Do u even know what laws are?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
And what BMC did was not abuse of process?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
She's looking pregnant in this pic. Lol
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Kangana is perfect !
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Haha Niw she will start barking again . Pok ,mafia , manikarnika , woman card so on !!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
BMC you supports tycoons and we middle class ppl r jst use n throw for you. She spend her hard earned money in that office and you politically demolished it so now repay her back... As per your so called process you did not follow now why you want to claim it as abuse of process ????? Bloody hypocrite
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Rangoli stop posting trash
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Watch out man. Your ignorance and apathy is leaking. Not to mention the hypocrisy when you ask others to check their facts while you spew baseless accusations and make ad hominem attacks. People like you are the reason that goons like the ones in Shiv Sena come into power and openly abuse it. Like in the case of BMC casually flaunting stay rules and demolishing the property of someone (giving less than a day's notice) they have an agenda against, while an adjacent property was given ample notice period. Not to mention your fellow hypocrites in BMC stating "due process" being mocked by Kangana while openly ignoring due process themselves. The Maharashtra Police, BMC, Shiv Sena all are macking a mockery of the law and by extension the people of the state. Now kindly go spread your mindless hate in your own house because sadly for you people aren't stupid here to enable your idiocy.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Whats your point? Middle class or no middle class..what BMC did was wrong. Instead of concentrating of pot holes on roads and taking precautions during Covid..they damaged her property in spite of court's order that no demolition till end of September. Siv Sena is goons party and they proved it by doing wrong to Kanagana and beating ex-veteran.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She is very high class with high level connections.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Get your facts checked... she is not a middle class anymore... I mean her mentality is 3rd class but bank balance is not... she is crorepati... and like most greedy crorepatis... she tried to fool the system and trued to do new constructions and repairs illegally on top of the old legal constructions and designs... she was trying to fool thinking noone would notice but guess what... Karma did notice... and it will keep coming sin by sin... brick by brick... and Noway she deserves 2 crores of the peoples tax... if she didnt want her office to be destroyed then she shoudn't have tried toact smart and do illegal work like a low class rat that she is... why don't you ask your new sugar daddies esp that spineless Arnab acting all heroic when infact he is nothing but gossipy woman trapped in a man's body... he is Arnab mausi
Anonymous 9 hours ago
HER WAY MAY BE BOLD AND BRASH BUT KANGANA IS HONESH. WHAT EVER SHE SAYS IS BANG ON..THAT MAKES US THINK 'YES SHE IS SO RIGHT'.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She is brash-I agree.She is bold- only if one confuses audacity with arrogance ,vanity and narcissism with courage. WHAT EVER SHE SAYS IS BANG ON- thats absolutly true. But just saying something that is "bang on" doesn´t mean that it corresponds to the truth and the attribute "honest" hardly applys to this lady.So a resounding NO - I don't think:"SHE IS SO RIGHT" PV pls pst
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She is evil witch and liar not honest.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She should have demanded 10 crores. This BMC and all of Bombay is full of idiots. Sarkaar aisi to sheher to is haalat mein hoga hi.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She can go ask minister Swamy her bf for money
Anonymous 9 hours ago
BMC come up with gud excuses ! You will have to pay for your irrational behaviour.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
KR should pay for her illegal behaviour
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I love you ...kangana...you are bold n beautiful
Anonymous 9 hours ago
We all hate you KR , you are filth
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Don’t give a single penny to this toxic, fake , crazy lady. They demolished her illegal property. Why she is asking?
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Why don't you ask her to respect rules and laws. She is not above the law
Anonymous 10 hours ago
There is something called "due process" which BMC ignored and went ahead and destroyed portions of her place within one day of informing her. All this while pandemic stay orders are in place. Kindly get your hateful head Outta your behind and respect the rules even if you don't respect the person.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Mam keep going never get afraid from anyone ....... World is supporting you for the right things ........ U exposed all things at one time, U r a real hero for us to stand out for wrong things ............. Lot of power to you mam,,,,,,,,,,,,, so inspiring mam ....... Hum jeetenge
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Even a Kangana Ranaut is not above the law. Equal rights for everyone !!!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
You are supporting evil liar , shame on you.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
How can you be so sure we are not supporting Kangana ? We support fearless woman and justice !
Anonymous 10 hours ago
NO ONE IS SUPPORTING YOUR CRAZY SIS KANGNA..OK..RANGOLI?
Anonymous 10 hours ago
There was stay on BMC act during pandemic till 30 Sep 2020