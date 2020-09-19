Kangana Ranaut's Rs 2 Crore demand plea is abuse of process, should be dismissed with costs: BMC to Bombay HC

Last week, BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai by claiming 'illegal construction.' Amid this, Kangana filed a plea in Bombay High Court demanding a compensation of Rs 2 Crore from BMC. The BMC has replied to the top court.

Actress had recently asked for a compensation of Rs 2 Crore from BMC for damages to her office in Mumbai in her plea to Bombay High Court. Amid this, BMC has responded to the top court and asked them to 'dismiss plea with costs' as they claimed that Kangana's plea is just an 'abuse of process.' Last week, amid Kangana Ranaut's with Maharashtra Government, BMC had gone ahead and demolished her office in Mumbai on the basis of alleged 'illegal construction.'

Post that, Kangana had demanded a compensation of Rs 2 Crore for damages done to her property in Mumbai and her petition claimed that the demolition was 'illegal.' As per PTI, BMC responded to it in Bombay High Court and said, "The writ petition and the reliefs sought for therein constitute an abuse of process. The petition should not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs." They requested the top court to dismiss her plea with a cost for filing such a petition.

BMC's lawyer, Joel Carlos, replied to the top court and alleged that Kangana falsified the fact that alterations to her office were being done with permissions previously granted it. However, during the inspection carried by the BMC officials on September 5, it was seen that 'illegal repairs and alterations' were being done at her office. Hence, demolition was carried out on the basis of the order. Further, Kangana had filed a plea in Bombay HC that had put a stay on the demolition. The BMC's reply filed by the lawyer also gave the top court details of the alleged 'illegal repairs and alterations.' As per reports, the next hearing of the case is on September 22. Kangana has been sharing photos of her demolished office on her social media handle and recently compared the demolition to the 'rape'.

Post the demolition, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel arrived in Mumbai and took videos and photos of the damage done by the BMC. They even were met by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and further, the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his residence in this regard. Further, Kangana even lashed out at Maharashtra Government for the action done by BMC in a video. Kangana returned to Manali on September 14 after spending 4 days in Mumbai.

