Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel appreciates Kareena Kapoor Khan but takes a dig at Alia Bhatt again

Rangoli Chandel started off her Sunday by appreciating Kareena Kapoor Khan but later on slammed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday.
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has never shied away from expressing her views on social media. The actress's sister has once again taken a dig at Alia Bhatt. Rangoli started by appreciating Kareena Kapoor Khan but later on slammed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday. One of Bebo's fan club tweeted, "Actresses are braver now. Be it Kangana or Vidya, they are all taking different paths and relevant roles. It is such a good time for women in the movies. - Kareena." 

To this Rangoli tweeted, "Appreciate Kareena ji for working with the likes of papa jo having good friendships with movie mafias yet she never demonised or ignored Kangana’s contribution to cinema, says what she feels, true blue star,beta alia ananya and all papa jo changu Magnus leant something from her. She supported Kangana during Manikarnika also her first directorial, when Jhansi ki Rani came alive and delivered one of the highest grossers of last year, magar papa jo and bolly Islamic extremes did everything to destroy the film and not a word from them,respect for Kareena ji." 

She further added, "The way you treat others get ready to be treated the same way, you gonna attack Manikarnika we will attack Gully Boy then don’t cry humari pol khol di (you outed us), give respect get respect, stop targeting Hindu martyrs films and give them their due, peace shall prevail." She further continued, "Kangana always knew elite movie mafia who looked at outsiders as poor and Hindi speaking people but she never knew dirty Islamic extremists mafia who will destroy anyone who try to bring glory of Hinduism back ... well you all messed with the wrong person. You guys have only made her determined to bring back lost glory of Bharat, get ready for her first directorial .... Ayodhya .... Jai Shri Ram.”

Recently, Rangoli had even expressed her anger on the winner's list of Filmfare Awards 2020. 

Anonymous

They speak with such hatred like an RSS, bhakt. Bolly Islamic extremist mafia? They have become bolder against bollywood because of their stronger alliance with BJP - RSS. There is NO place for hatred. I will never support kangana again.

Anonymous

bang on truth and these pseudo seculars as she mentioned are trying everything they can to spill dirt in bollywood ! no matter how people try to pull you down, keep saying the truth !
it needs guts . kudos to you !

Anonymous

Alia gives mental Rangoli
sleepless nights. Lol.

Anonymous

Alia is 100000 better actress and person than these sisters.

Anonymous

Kangana and her sister needs a medical attention asap.

Anonymous

She is saying Haved Akthar attack Kangana while she is working with his son.

Anonymous

Nepo sister wants attention.

Anonymous

Psycho sister.

Anonymous

She is so jealous of Alia.

