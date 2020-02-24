Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel criticises surrogacy; Praises Sushmita Sen for choosing adoption

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel after announcing the happy news of adopting a girl expressed her opinion about adoption and surrogacy.

's sister Rangoli Chandel surely knows how to grab headlines. Rangoli has never shied away from expressing her views on social media. Recently, Rangoli had made an announcement about adopting a baby girl and in fact, also added how her sister Kangana inspired them to do so and has also named the baby girl. She even encouraged couples to adopt than to go for surrogates in her tweets. But by saying so did she take a dig at Kundra who recently announced the arrival of a baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra via surrogacy? Who knows!

But looks like Rangoli is a fan of actress Sushmita Sen. Rangoli in her tweets has praised the Miss Universe for adopting two daughters. She tweeted, “I salute Sushmita sen, a mother is a mother to every child not just strictly my gene carrying chromosomes type of mother, media need to encourage parents who go beyond their petty chromosomes type emotions and reach out to a longing little soul.” Before that Rangoli had slammed surrogacy in favour of adoption and tweeted, "In the face of population explosion and environmental crisis many young women and young couples letting go of their desires of being mothers or parents for what?? For these rich and famous types who are not willing to adopt why they making new babies in the lab why can’t they adopt babies who are dying of hunger and desperately need homes why selective parenting??"

She continued, "Of course bikau media won’t ask these questions, now they selecting gender of the embryo as well, these rich and famous will go to any length to flash a fake happily ever after pic, fake affairs,fake marriages,fake parenting."

Recently, Rangoli had even expressed her anger on the winner's list of Filmfare Awards 2020.

In the face of population explosion and environmental crisis many young women and young couples letting go of their desires of being mothers or parents for what??....(contd) https://t.co/2cKFTmuCQY — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

(Contd)...For these rich and famous types who are not willing to adopt why they making new babies in the lab why can’t they adopt babies who are dying of hunger and desperately need homes why selective parenting?? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

Of course bikau media won’t ask these questions, now they selecting gender of the embryo as well, these rich and famous will go to any length to flash a fake happily ever after pic, fake affairs,fake marriages,fake parenting... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

I salute Sushmita sen, a mother is a mother to every child not just strictly my gene carrying chromosomes type of mother, media need to encourage parents who go beyond their petty chromosomes type emotions and reach out to a longing little soul — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 23, 2020

