Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel lashes out at Forbes India, challenges to prove one celebrity income

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel wrote on Twitter, "I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll."

Forbes Indian Celebrity List came out today, and topping the charts is none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli, while also a part of the top 10 are the likes of , , , , , and many others. Queen actress is listed at the 70th spot with two film releases this year, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgemental Hai Kya co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

However, looks like the list did not go down well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, and she took to Twitter to express her anger in a series of Tweets. She wrote, "Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply."

She added, "Even Kangana doesn't know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential. As this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry’s account. Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can’t write anything that too after smoking hash."

