Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel SLAMS Bollywood; Says 'Majority of rapes, harassments happen here'

's sister Rangoli Chandel constantly maintains to grab headlines for her unfiltered statements. Kangana and Rangoli both have always been vocal about their opinions. Rangoli always expresses her views through her tweets on Twitter. Recently, Rangoli spoke about the most talked word in the industry Nepotism again. She took a dig at Bollywood actors like , and . And now Rangoli has again taken a dig at Bollywood on social media. The actress's sister has tweeted a series of tweets calling Bollywood a 'gutter' targeting them supporting the JNU students.

Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Bollywood is a little gutter, yahan sabse zayada rapes harassment, sexism, underworld black money, outsiders bullying & most atrocious things in the name of art happen, iss jagah pe filmon ke naam pe Dharam ko nasht kiya jata hai, yeh chillar batayenge desh kaise chalta hai." She further said, "Chillar movie mafia ke talve chaat te hain, movie mafia ke bhakt bante hain, 100 rupey keliye lait jaate hain, kahin bhi nachalo in bhaand ko, yeh humein seekhayenge desh kaise chalana hai...It’s a matter of fact one or two decades ago industry was being run by underworld dons, they openly extorted money from everyone, women were forced to sleep with them and men who raised a voice were shot openly....(contd)"

Lastly she tweeted, "(Contd).... these Bhands never did protests against them, whole nation mocks this stupid Bollywood, only handful of people like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan ji and Kangana focused on bringing dignity to this profession."

Rangoli vented out her anger for those who were supporting the violence that happened in JNU.

