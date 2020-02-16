Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel trolls Alia Bhatt on winning the Best Actor Female Filmfare Award 2020

Alia Bhatt grabbed the Best Actress Filmfare Award 2020 for her amazing performance in Gully Boy. She was nominated along Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Vidya Balan.

is currently soaring high on her film Gully Boy also starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi which is directed by Zoya Akhtar winning trophies at the Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on February 15th, 2020 at Guwahati in Assam. Alia grabbed the Best Actress Filmfare Award 2020 for her amazing performance in Gully Boy. She was nominated along for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz, Jonas for The Sky Is Pink and Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal.

While some are excited about Alia taking the black lady home, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel does not agree with Alia winning the Filmfare Award 2020 for the Best Actor Female. Rangoli expressed her views against this on her social media account. She tweeted, "Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me .." with a smile emoji.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweet on Alia Bhatt here:

Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me .. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

This is not the first time Rangoli took a dig at Alia on winning an award. Recently, as well, Rangoli had tweeted, mocking Alia's sweet gesture for Kangana on the Manikarnika actress winning a Padma Shri Award. For the uninitiated, Kangana's name was announced in the list of Padma Shri awardees. Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers to congratulate the actress on the good news. Mocking the sweet gesture made by Alia, Rangoli shared a picture of the same and tweeted, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai."

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actor female trophy for Gully boy, after Raazi and Udta Punjab

Credits :Twitter

Read More