Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's account suspended: Twitter is full of mixed reactions

On Thursday, Twitter suspended Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's account. On account of this, netizens have shown mixed reactions on social media.

's sister Rangoli Chandel constantly grabs headlines for her unfiltered statements. Kangana and Rangoli both have always been vocal about their opinions. Rangoli always expresses her views through Twitter. But it looks like her Twitter followers got a break from her tweets on Thursday as her account was suspended. It all began when Rangoli tweeted that all those people who have been attacking doctors should be shot. She also called out Farah Khan Ali for spreading religious hatred and attacking a certain community with her tweets.

After Farah tweeted for Rangoli to be arrested as soon as possible, Rangoli lashed out at her by tweeting, "Tu mujhe arrest karvayegi? Tere husband ko pakda tha Dubai mai drugs ke saath, bloody druggie mulle tu mujhe jail bhijvayegi...sari family drug addicts ki hai..jail toh tumhe hogi agar sahi weekend pe police raid kare..about time don't worry." A few hours later after this tweet, Twitter suspended Rangoli's account. For the uninitiated, Twitter is bound to suspend one's account if it has been reported for violating rules which includes spreading of fake news, religious hatred and abuse.

As soon the news of Rangoli's account being suspended travelled, netizens on Twitter have been showing mixed reactions on this decision taken by Twitter. While some are applauding Twitter for taking this decision, some are calling them biased. While some tweeted, "In India, we can abuse Hindu God,can spread hate, abuse our PM but no right to speak against lies & injustice No action yet against those wolves who talk about destroying India day & night bt @Rangoli_A 's tweets are threat to country. shame on you @TwitterIndia #RangoliChandel", some tweeted, "Rangoli Chandel gave an open call to shoot people belonging to a certain religion. Social media should be taken seriously as it's one of the most powerful means to influence a huge audience. @TwitterIndia took a right step. #RangoliChandel."

#RangoliChandel asked for “lining up Muslims & shooting them” & the internet is satisfied with mere suspension of her Twitter handle.

In any other country, she would be prosecuted by now. This woman is a danger to the society. #ArrestRangoliChandel — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) April 16, 2020

She donated more than 25 Lakhs to help country in this crises #RangoliChandel #coronavirus @TajinderBagga pajji galat hai yh those who helped country in this crisis unka account suspend jinhone dhela nhi diya wo kuch bhi bole chalega... #GiveBackRangoliTwitterAccount https://t.co/Og1iYslcpk — Arzita Singh (@Arzitasingh07) April 16, 2020

#RangoliChandel's Twitter Account Suspended!

Thank you @TwitterIndia. Faith in Humanity restored!!! — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) April 16, 2020

Finally a piece of good news amidst all the negativity! Well done Twitter! #RangoliChandel account suspension was long needed. pic.twitter.com/5rm0XkOCUc — Priyanka Jain (@Priyanka_0901) April 16, 2020

I urge every Bhakts to boycott Twitter, as they hv suspended the account of Human Rights Activist #RangoliChandel for her tweet promoting Peace & Harmony. pic.twitter.com/Aju3jIAMD1 — Voice_Of_A_Hindustani (@ihjas0) April 16, 2020

In India, we can abuse Hindu God,can spread hate, abuse our PM but no right to speak against lies & injustice No action yet against those wolves who talk about destroying India day & night bt @Rangoli_A's tweets are threat to country.

shame on you @TwitterIndia #RangoliChandel — प्रदीप श्रीवास्तव (@pradiptex5) April 16, 2020

So happy that this toxic, venomous woman has finally been cancelled by Twitter #RangoliChandel#KanganaRanaut

These two sisters are such a menace. N now her fake bots will come n attack me but they will be blocked...

pic.twitter.com/atvFN3H0Bf — pankhurie mulasi (@pankhurie) April 16, 2020

