Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli compares her to Godfather's Brando; Says 'she too gained respect nationwide'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has praised her in a recent series of tweets and also compared to Godfather fame Marlon Brando. Read on to know more.

is currently on cloud nine as her latest movie Panga did well at the box office and has received positive response from the audiences. We have seen multiple times how the Queen actress is backed by her sister Rangoli in terms of her opinions, films, criticisms and much more. Despite not being a part of Bollywood, Rangoli has been quite vocal about her opinions and has praised Kangana at times for her success in the film industry and other matters.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli praised Kangana again and even compared to the legendary star Marlon Brando of Godfather fame. Here’s what she wrote, “I can’t pretend not to see many similarities here, Kangana has always been upset about disrespected portrayal of Hindus ( Native Indians) like great talent Brando, Kangana too gained huge respect nation wide… she too used her popularity to ask imp questions, she too refused honours given to her by film awards, Wow!! Getting goosebumps.”

Check out Rangoli Chandel’s tweets below:

Very nice write up PV, I can’t pretend not to see many similarities here, Kangana has always been upset about disrespected portrayal of Hindus ( Native Indians) like great talent Brando, Kangana too gained huge respect nation wide...(contd) https://t.co/eDIMEtvP6h — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

(Contd)...she too used her popularity to ask imp questions, she too refused honours given to her by film awards, Wow!!

Getting goosebumps — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

Coming to Kangana, the actress has a few more interesting projects coming up this year. She will be portraying the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Her first look from the movie has already been unveiled for which she has received appreciation from everyone. The actress will also be seen in an action drama titled Dhaakad. The poster of the movie was dropped by the makers a long time back in which Kangana was seen holding a machine gun in her hand.

