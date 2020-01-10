Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli roots for Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; Bashes Padmaavat and Sanju

Rangoli Chandel is rooting for Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which hit the screens today bashing Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju calling it a 'criminal white washing film' and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat.

When we talking about slamming someone on social media, the first name that comes on our mind is that of 's sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli who is also Kangana's manager believes in voicing her opinions and never misses a chance to take stand for her sister Kangana. While Kangana speaks out at the interviews, Rangoli takes to Twitter to express her views. From speaking about Nepotism to lashing Bollywood celebrities, Rangoli is always vocal about her opinions. The actress's sister always makes sure to grab headlines with her comments and tweets.

And today again Rangoli Chandel has managed to do so. A film critic tweeted yesterday, "#Tanhaji एक ऐसे योद्धा की शौर्यगाथा है जिसे चाटुकार इतिहासकारों ने सही प्रकार से हम तक पहुंचने ही नहीं दिया | अब मौका है इनकी वीरता को जानने का |#TanhajiRoarsTomorrow @ajaydevgn." On this Rangoli tweeted, "Manikarnika, Tanhaji, PrithaviRaj Chauhan.... Bharat ke yuva ki nason mein jame hue khoon mein thodi garmi toh aayegi , Thank you Ajay sir for giving this martyr his due, now it’s our turn to make it a huge success." She further said, "Film industry ne kadam uthaya hai, kya hum Tanhaji ko bhi utna he payaar denge jitna humne criminal white washing karne wali film Sanju ya history ka soft porn banane wali Padmavat ko diya ? Taali dono hathon se bajti hai, hath badhao desh bachao."

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweet:

Manikarnika, Tanhaji, PrithaviRaj Chauhan.... Bharat ke yuva ki nason mein jame hue khoon mein thodi garmi toh aayegi , Thank you Ajay sir for giving this martyr his due, now it’s our turn to make it a huge success https://t.co/6zE6IGp0o0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 10, 2020

Film industry ne kadam uthaya hai, kya hum Tanhaji ko bhi utna he payaar denge jitna humne criminal white washing karne wali film Sanju ya history ka soft porn banane wali Padmavat ko diya ? Taali dono hathon se bajti hai, hath badhao desh bachao — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 10, 2020

Well, according to Rangoli's tweet, she is rooting for 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which hit the screens today and was wishing for the movie to turn a big success and in her second tweet, Rangoli is bashing starrer Sanju to which she called a 'criminal white washing film' and starrer Padmaavat to which she called a 'soft porn."

What do you think of Rangoli's tweet? Write down in the comments below.

