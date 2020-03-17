Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli shares a pic with Hrithik; says he wanted to be in good books of Panga star

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at the Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan.

's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at the Super 30 actor . Rangoli shared a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan and claimed in her tweet that he tried to impress her in order to be in the Panga star's good books. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also says that now the situation is like 'hum aapke he kaun.' This old picture sees Hrithik Roshan and Rangoli Chandel in a happy mood. Previously, the War actor Hrithik Roshan has accused Kangana Ranaut of stalking him on the web and also of harassment.

He then reportedly filed a legal case. Kangana Ranaut refuted the charges and filed a case against him. There has been an ugly legal battle between the two actors and Rangoli Chandel has been very vocal about Kangana's side of the story. Rangoli Chandel shared a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan, stating, "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun." Many social media users responded to Chandel's tweet saying that she needs to move on.

Check out the tweet by Rangoli Chandel:

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaunpic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Earlier on, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli had claimed that Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar wanted Kangana to apologize to the War actor. The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan does not seem to die. With the latest throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan and Rangoli Chandel, the social media users are voicing their opinions once again. On the work front, the Panga star Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi, which reportedly is a biopic on the late Jayalalithaa.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s sis Rangoli SLAMS Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu on Roadies row; Calls them ‘wannabe feminists’)

Credits :Twitter

Read More