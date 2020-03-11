Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli slams Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan on Manikarnika comments; To send a notice

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Khan said that Kangana tried to achieve success with ‘Manikarnika’ and made it on a very large scale but money was wasted and the makers faced a lot of losses.

Ahmed also revealed that the fate of the film led to another Kangana Ranaut film titled Dhakkad being shelved. While Rangoli claims that Dhaakad is very much on track, she also slammed Khan for not staying true to his word. In a tweet, Rangoli wrote that he has apoligised, but criticised him for not staying true to his word. She revealed that Kangana and her team will be sending Ahmed Khan a legal notice for making these statements to a publication.

Rangoli tweeted, "This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one." In a series of tweets, Rangoli cited the money Kangna's solo films have made. She tweeted, "Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up..... bolo...so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily...himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage."

This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one .... https://t.co/9F3AcD8hh2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Ahmad Khan atrocious film maker sunn Dhakaad bhi ban rahi hai Thalaivi bhi ban rahi hai Tejas bhi ban rahi and and all are as big as Manikarnika budget, cos only solo Kangana films have managed to cross 100, first TWMR and now Manikarnika many more to come ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Kya matlab lallu kahin ke Kangana making films after films launched her studio also, if right now she signs all she gets offered she will be booked for next ten years ... she is generating so much work meanwhile Bollytards generating gossip and rumours — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

