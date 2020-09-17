Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to Urmila: Same mafia who hail Sunny Leone, why being porn star is derogatory?
Kangana Ranaut has been in the news recently after her comments on Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech were opposed by certain celebs in Bollywood. Urmila Matondkar spoke up against Kangana in an interview with a news channel and commented on her remarks about Bollywood related to drugs issue. Last evening in an interview with Times Now, Kangana called Urmila a 'soft porn star' after which several celebs and fans came out in Matondkar's support. Now, Kangana's sister took to her Instagram account and questioned why they are suddenly having problems with someone being called 'porn star' when the 'same mafia' has been okay being a 'sex symbol.'
Taking to Instagram, Rangoli shared several screenshots of Urmila's past work along with article where she was touted as a 'sex symbol.' Further, she wrote, "someone who is proud to be sex symbol taking constant digs at much younger girl whose hard earned house was demolished now feeling hurt to be called a soft porn star this is the same mafia who hails Sunny leone, why being a porn star is derogatory now suddenly? @urmilamatondkarofficial."
In the interview with a news channel, Urmila had questioned Kangana over her drugs comment on Bollywood and claimed that if she knows names of stars who are into it, she should come forward and name them openly. She said that if Kangana names these people, then she would be the first person to give her a thumbs up. In another interview, the Rangeela actress also took a dig at Kangana over her getting Y+ security.
Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's post on Urmila Matondkar:
someone who is proud to be sex symbol taking constant digs at much younger girl whose hard earned house was demolished now feeling hurt to be called a soft porn star this is the same mafia who hails Sunny leone, why being a porn star is derogatory now suddenly? @urmilamatondkarofficial
After having seen Urmila's interview with a news channel, Kangana mentioned in her chat with Times Now about how she allegedly 'mocked' her struggles and made faces against her. She lashed out and called the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya actress a 'soft porn star' in the same. Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli too has come out and questioned Urmila over Manikarnika star's comment.
Also Read|Urmila Matondkar attacks Kangana amid drug menace controversy: Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs?
