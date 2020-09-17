  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to Urmila: Same mafia who hail Sunny Leone, why being porn star is derogatory?

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut commented on Urmila Matondkar and called her a 'soft porn star.' Now, her sister Rangoli Chandel too has shared screenshots of articles where Urmila was hailed as a 'sex symbol' and questioned that why being called the same is being taken as disrespect.
September 17, 2020
Rangoli questions Urmila Matondkar over Kangana Ranaut's commentsKangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to Urmila: Same mafia who hail Sunny Leone, why being porn star is derogatory?
Kangana Ranaut has been in the news recently after her comments on Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech were opposed by certain celebs in Bollywood. Urmila Matondkar spoke up against Kangana in an interview with a news channel and commented on her remarks about Bollywood related to drugs issue. Last evening in an interview with Times Now, Kangana called Urmila a 'soft porn star' after which several celebs and fans came out in Matondkar's support. Now, Kangana's sister took to her Instagram account and questioned why they are suddenly having problems with someone being called 'porn star' when the 'same mafia' has been okay being a 'sex symbol.' 

Taking to Instagram, Rangoli shared several screenshots of Urmila's past work along with article where she was touted as a 'sex symbol.' Further, she wrote, "someone who is proud to be sex symbol taking constant digs at much younger girl whose hard earned house was demolished now feeling hurt to be called a soft porn star this is the same mafia who hails Sunny leone, why being a porn star is derogatory now suddenly? @urmilamatondkarofficial." 

In the interview with a news channel, Urmila had questioned Kangana over her drugs comment on Bollywood and claimed that if she knows names of stars who are into it, she should come forward and name them openly. She said that if Kangana names these people, then she would be the first person to give her a thumbs up. In another interview, the Rangeela actress also took a dig at Kangana over her getting Y+ security. 

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's post on Urmila Matondkar: 

After having seen Urmila's interview with a news channel, Kangana mentioned in her chat with Times Now about how she allegedly 'mocked' her struggles and made faces against her. She lashed out and called the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya actress a 'soft porn star' in the same. Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli too has come out and questioned Urmila over Manikarnika star's comment. 

Also Read|Urmila Matondkar attacks Kangana amid drug menace controversy: Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs?

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Urmila didn't even do kissing scenes and this pros is calling her names

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana Krazy kreepy Katty witch

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangu bai bhag.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Why is poor Sunny Leone involved in all this???

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Urmila mocking Kangana's struggles and buttering up Sanjay Raut who called Kangana Hramkhor, is pro-Feminism, but Kangana calling her soft-porn actress is the biggest blow to the Feminism.Double standards

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Kangana struggled in bedrooms of aditya pancholi, sanjay dutt, salman n ajay

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Nobody, including BJP is taking these 2 seriously. They are turning into a liability.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

then y u bothered

Anonymous 6 hours ago

after the #metoo trend kangana seems to have started #onlyme campaign... anything and everything seems to be abt her...

Anonymous 6 hours ago

#only me. Epic comment. Super se ooper. This is the best comment about Hagna and Her nepostic sister Nangoli.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

so much moderation in the comments section... what abt posting all the garbage these shit sisters create... perhaps u need a team working on the content u post...

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Was Kangana secretly in love with Karan Johar and wanted to be the surrogate of his kids?

Anonymous 6 hours ago

shows ur aukaat

Anonymous 6 hours ago

My thoughts exactly. She is just after that poor fellow. Us Karan bi then??

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I really feel Kangana sought Karan Johar's approval and feels he rejected her & refused entry into his life.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

They are cowards. Hiding behind a keyboard like cowards do. If you are for real dare you to say these things to a persons face and see what happens.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Yes, Kangana & Rangoli are cowards

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Good one Rangoli this time

Anonymous 8 hours ago

The lack of attention from Hrithik and Bollywood Has hit Kangana hard. She expected the whole world would be as excited about Manikarnika as Rangoli was.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

See the trajectory of SSR’s death case. Starts with Kangana, nepotism, murder,drugs Rhea, Kangana again with Run Goli sprinkled in between , then Shweta didi planting plants, flags and then Jaya Bachchan on the side and now a final tadka of Urmila Matondkar. SSR who ?

Anonymous 8 hours ago

SSR was a mad woneniser.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Wow SSR must be have been a bigger threat than the underworld to be that important to eliminate! Yawn

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Correction ..it’s Alia Bhatt who?eternally

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Don't be naive! SSR murder was arranged by BIG wigs, the WHOLE system needs to be unravelled and cleaned up in order to get justice. This is NOT 2-mins maggi!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Kangana is better off doing films, atleast she is busy riding plastic horses and stealing others thunder. Keep her idle and all the trouble begins. Same for Run Goli, she is better off managing Kangana’s schedule and handing her fruit juice while she sweats on that plastic horse.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Karan Johar is proven us right this toxic kangana is insulting everyone tomorrow she will insult Madhuri Dixit who is kangana Next target ?

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Who is having the last laugh ? Probably Hrithik Roshan. He does not have to shout from rooftops anymore declaring this lady to be delusional and all out crazy. She has proved it herself and how, All her behavior leaves not much credibility to her hrithik story.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Two minutes silence for Run Goli ‘s better half. He has to live in the blazing fiery shadows of gharwali and saali ( shaking in his boots and fearing for his sanity). Hrithik ( and Run Goli and behen’s Twitter handles) are a example for him to not mess with them. I say petition to give him the No bhel award for all courage and patience . Run Bhola Run

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Best. Comment. Ever. Bechara kaun hai.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

that's right, you get paid and employed to post these idiotic comments. Carry on, we see through ya!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangana is bitter, insecure and jealous. She is as important as Hrithik’s sixth finger. She and her sister are bullies that think they rule the world because of her short lived success in Bollywood. I don’t see anyone in Bollywood touching her with a barge pole let alone offering her movies. Rangoli better update her resume and her language soon.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Karan Johar is a genius to predict that this witch will be in mental hospital because she is on her way..

Anonymous 9 hours ago

BANG ON..brainless Urmila who was 'muse' of Ram Goal Varma has all of sudden too much GYAN to give. Instead of supporting a lady who is fighting for truth and trying to expose these monsters, so called industry is taking a dig at her.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangana is a tit - even my maid has more class

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Your jealousy of Kangana is understandable. Burnol laga

Anonymous 9 hours ago

You neither have a face, body , voice , dialogue delivery and acting of a superstar A-lister. Your jealousy of Urmila is understandable. Burnol laga

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangana is a below average actor who got her national awards n padma only bcoz she is from a Political family. She cannot even say her lines properly and looks like a maniac in every movie

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Are you coming the national award given to her by the BJP to Urmila contesting elections? How absurd

Anonymous 9 hours ago

She got them...why didnt urmila get them even though she contested???? SO DEAL WITH IT

Anonymous 9 hours ago

now she is insulting sunny leone also!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities with the aim to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity wherever they go. They are sent to divert attention from important issues like the free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, farmers & the migrant crisis to name a few. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

India has woken up from being the sheeple they were under Khangress rule! For 70 years they bled the country dry with their minority and dynasty politics, pappu the current mama's boy is a charsi through and through, a frequent visitor to Thailand, have you seen how haggard he looks lately? India will never vote for them again if we are smart! PV post!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

BJP mask-wearing clowns are diverting & distracting Indians from key issues like free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, farmers & migrant crisis through the media circus being played on tv everyday. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

India has woken up from being the sheeple they were under Khangress rule! For 70 years they bled the country dry with their minority and dynasty politics, pappu the current mama's boy is a charsi through and through, a frequent visitor to Thailand, have you seen how haggard he looks lately? India will never vote for them again if we are smart! PV post!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

BJP does not openly support her while the fraternity & city openly rejected her. With all bridges successfully burnt, Kangana is now on a free-fall from grace, dignity, & humility.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

This is way too much, i agree with kangana on many things, but she calling others as sasti copy and soft porn star is very bad. Have some dignity

Anonymous 9 hours ago

BJP gave a good whitewash to Kangana and turned her into an abla sanskari nari while the snake sisters are the victims and Rhea is a dayan. Ghor Kalyug!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Have the guts to go to the nearest police station and file a complaint. Stop whining on social media. It's getting tedious. You have lost all credibility. Stop attacking the fraternity, picking on colleagues, snatching their credits, & dissing the city where you got & lost everything. Otherwise, you nothing but a gasbag victim-bully.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangana seriously miscalculated this. Instead of the red carpet she expected in the city, her office was razed in front of her eyes and she could do nothing. Not even BJP offered a token protest while it was being razed. All she has is BJP's covert support and some fringe elements who turned at the airport seeking their day in the sun. She blew up her career with WTF statements and targeting her colleagues senselessly. Looks like work has dried up and relationships have been broken. Not just with the industry, colleagues but with the city as well. The same city where she made it all and blew it all.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

This BJP mask-wearing clown and her sister is entertaining Indians through media circus being played out on tv & successfully diverting attention from the free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, farmers & the migrant crisis. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely next time India!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

India has woken up from being the sheeple they were under Khangress rule! For 70 years they bled the country dry with their minority and dynasty politics, pappu the current mama's boy is a charsi through and through, a frequent visitor to Thailand, have you seen how haggard he looks lately? India will never vote for them again if we are smart! PV post!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Supporting a foul-mouthed, cocaine addict bully who hurt the sentiments of the city where she came to make her dreams come true only shows how low the moral compass of Indians is.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

you worry about your own non-existent moral compass. Scram.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Funny how Kangana supporters have amnesia & have forgotten her cocaine habits, affairs with married men to further her career, stealing credit from colleagues, and hiring her own sister as manager while crying foul over nepotism.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Sermon from the sister of a cocaine addict who slept her way to reach the top, bitched about colleagues, goes to promptly hire her own sister as manager after crying foul about nepotism.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Nobody buys tickets for Kangna's movies. Her Manikarnika was poorly researched piece of trash.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangna is ugly in and out

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangna's sister is defending porn star remark because she knows that her sister is number one escort and chandoli is her madam.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

These Ex actresses, B grade actresses are using the opportunity to be in the lime light for couple of days. They want attention and only way is through Kangana. All of sudden Urmila starts criticizing Kangana? Where was she when so many were bullied and lost their dreams and sometimes even lives? She didn’t have a voice then? These people have voice when it comes to attack Kangana but blind, deaf and mute when it comes to stand up for others.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

You neither have a face, body , voice , dialogue delivery and acting of a superstar A-lister. Your jealousy of Urmila is understandable. Burnol laga C lister

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Chandal Chandoli

Anonymous 10 hours ago

These sisters are the representatives of current government. It says a lot about the kind of government Modi is running. Bunch of illiterate bullies!!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

jal rahi hain minorities ki. aren't music and movies haram in Islam, go bark somewhere else.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Being a sex symbol and a porn star two different things. Kangna is not even worth the dust Urmila walks on.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Truth can be hard to digest ms matondkar

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Already Urmilla didn’t go stalking people with her naked pics like Kangana - Ranbir and Hritikh we’re scarred for life

Anonymous 10 hours ago

After rangela this is all the fame Matondkar will get. Agree with Kangana Urmila was a sex symbol and nothing else. Whimpering fetish for Jackie Shroff in rangela. Why shy away?

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Kangna don't have a face, body , voice , dialogue delivery, charisma, Xfactor and acting of a superstar A-lister. Your jealousy of Urmila is understandable. Burnol laga

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I would rather be Urmilla than Kangana any day! Sleeping around with the likes of Aditya Pancholi, Adhiyan Suman etc and begging for attention from hritikh and Ranbir - practically serving herself on a platter! Yep she sure stands for strong womanhood. The dumb bimbo kind.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

first of all stop copy pasting. Second if Urmila has all that then she wouldnt be where she is now--- no movies no future in politics with a playboy of another faith...DEAL WITH IT may be use burnol too

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Correct

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Nobody bought tickets for Kangna's soft porn movies. Plus she looked ugly and sleazy. For Urmila movies, nation went crazy!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Sunny Leone is a far better person than you both witches. People like her personality to rise from ditches with grace. You both deserve to be in ditches.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

The toilet sisters are back. Because of these two bollywood has become like a toilet.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Just Boycott Bollywood Nepo Chattus. Kangana Stay Strong. Public aam janta support KR and SSR. Boycott these Fake Nepo and their chamchass. PV Pls Post

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Druggie SSR, P******t. Flop stars. All support to Bollywood.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Kangana does a derogatory comment and then sister comes in Defence. What is the discussion going on about and what does these two do as always. Name calling everybody they come across? Don’t you Both get tired for once. I wish you were not so venom filled, hate spitting so your acting and effort would have been inspiration to so many. Sic

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Kangana addressed her respectfully which that soft porn star don’t deserve. Public knows urmila begum’s reality. She’s worst than a porn star. Pathetic personality.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Hey Rangoli bhag !!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I feel pity for Rangoli becoz of her sis , and the way she ( Kr) insult Urmila is bad , I think she was a sex symbol in one of her movies ( in reel life not in real life) and please see the interview carefully Urmila said that she appreciates each work of Kr but whatever she says at a point crosses limits of people’s mind , she didn’t mock her “struggle “ ( sleeping with Aditya p)"………

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Urmila is far better actor than Kangana on all respect. These sisters are sick.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Urmila started it ,she passed degrading comments on Kangana ,calling her rudali, now when Kangana hits back, she is suddenly the victim who was attacked for no reason, if you have guts to degrade someone solely on political ideologies, have guts to face constructive criticism too.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Wah so called sanskaari ranaut sisters !! They have no dignity. They fight with every other person every day

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Nepo Sister should finish for good. Aaaa thu thu thu . Vulture. Trashy women.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Your sister is worst ... have u seen her earlier movies ? In real life too kangana partying videos , sleeping around with married men one of whom paid fir your surgery and laughing at rape jokes still circulate . So you need to shut up Rangoli as ur sis is no sati savitri ( Instagram and twitter are not Indian by the way as ur sis made such a drama when you got kicked by twitter India !!)

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Re chawalwali bai Chandal rangoli back.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I agree with rangoli urmila is a hypocrite

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Hi rangoli why answering in your own post ? You need medicine.

