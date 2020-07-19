Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Taapsee Pannu & others of deviating her conversation on Sushant Singh Rajput

In one of her recent interviews, Kangana Ranaut had once again talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, nepotism row in Bollywood, and more. She also took a dig at few actors from the industry.

in one of her recent interviews has opened up on myriad topics including Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, nepotism in Bollywood, and many others. She also lashed out at a few actors from the industry including and Swara Bhaskar. Not only that but she also went on to call them B-grade actresses and questioned their support towards . This did not go well with Taapsee who in an interview with Hindustan Times has taken a sly dig at Kangana.

She also said, "I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity." Now, Kangana Ranaut's team has responded to the entire matter. They have shared a tweet on the same that reads, "Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews & confirming presence of movie mafia has bn killed but @reallyswara (Swara Bhaskar) @taapsee (Taapsee Pannu) & @richachadha (Richa Chadha) trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has started for getting Justice for Sushant. Why?."

Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews & confirming presence of movie mafia has bn killed but reallyswara @taapsee & richachadha trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has strtd for getting Justice for Sushant.Why? — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) July 19, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been on the forefront in pressing proper investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Earlier in her interview, Kangana had called out many bigwigs from the industry including Karan Johar who, according to her, had called Sushant a 'flop actor.' She also questioned the reason behind the filmmaker not having a buyer for Drive. Not only that but the actress also revealed that Sushant was the only one who supported her when she talked about nepotism in the industry. For the unversed, she has confirmed that Mumbai police has summoned her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and that she will return her Padma Shri is she doesn't say anything in public domain.

