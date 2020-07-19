  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Taapsee Pannu & others of deviating her conversation on Sushant Singh Rajput

In one of her recent interviews, Kangana Ranaut had once again talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, nepotism row in Bollywood, and more. She also took a dig at few actors from the industry.
5647 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2020 08:18 pm
Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Taapsee Pannu & others of deviating her conversation on Sushant Singh Rajput Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Taapsee Pannu & others of deviating her conversation on Sushant Singh Rajput
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut in one of her recent interviews has opened up on myriad topics including Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, nepotism in Bollywood, and many others. She also lashed out at a few actors from the industry including Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar. Not only that but she also went on to call them B-grade actresses and questioned their support towards Karan Johar. This did not go well with Taapsee who in an interview with Hindustan Times has taken a sly dig at Kangana.

She also said, "I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity." Now, Kangana Ranaut's team has responded to the entire matter. They have shared a tweet on the same that reads, "Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews & confirming presence of movie mafia has bn killed but @reallyswara (Swara Bhaskar) @taapsee (Taapsee Pannu) & @richachadha (Richa Chadha) trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has started for getting Justice for Sushant. Why?." 

Check out the tweet below:

Kangana Ranaut has been on the forefront in pressing proper investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Earlier in her interview, Kangana had called out many bigwigs from the industry including Karan Johar who, according to her, had called Sushant a 'flop actor.' She also questioned the reason behind the filmmaker not having a buyer for Drive. Not only that but the actress also revealed that Sushant was the only one who supported her when she talked about nepotism in the industry. For the unversed, she has confirmed that Mumbai police has summoned her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and that she will return her Padma Shri is she doesn't say anything in public domain. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement