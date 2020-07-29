  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's team attacks Rhea Chakraborty by calling her gold digger, questions why she met 'Akhtars'

Kangana Ranaut's team has launched a fresh attack against Rhea Chakraborty yet again and questioned why she met Akhtar's after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
8371 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyKangana Ranaut's team attacks Rhea Chakraborty by calling her gold digger, questions why she met 'Akhtars'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been more than 40 days since the Mumbai Police has been investigating the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but no concrete headway has been made in the case. On Tuesday evening, the case got a whole new twist after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of extortion, conspiracy, cheating and abetment of suicide among other charges. Now, Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack against Rhea yet again and called her a 'gold digger'. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana's team shared screenshots of two photos. One, shows Rhea being snapped while visiting Farhan Akhtar's house with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar after Sushant's demise. Another, shows the actress and Mahesh Bhatt's photos which had created a storm online. Kangana questioned as to why did Rhea visit the actor's house. 

The tweet read, "Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput." 

Take a look: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement