Kangana Ranaut's team attacks Rhea Chakraborty by calling her gold digger, questions why she met 'Akhtars'

Kangana Ranaut's team has launched a fresh attack against Rhea Chakraborty yet again and questioned why she met Akhtar's after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

It has been more than 40 days since the Mumbai Police has been investigating the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but no concrete headway has been made in the case. On Tuesday evening, the case got a whole new twist after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of extortion, conspiracy, cheating and abetment of suicide among other charges. Now, has launched a fresh attack against Rhea yet again and called her a 'gold digger'.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana's team shared screenshots of two photos. One, shows Rhea being snapped while visiting Farhan Akhtar's house with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar after Sushant's demise. Another, shows the actress and Mahesh Bhatt's photos which had created a storm online. Kangana questioned as to why did Rhea visit the actor's house.

The tweet read, "Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."

Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ?#JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/JLQEtrVVBp — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

