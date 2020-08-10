Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Kubbra Sait after the actress shows support for #SuspendTeamKangana

Kangana Ranaut's team and Kubbra Sait have engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the latter supported the trend #SuspendTeamKangana. Check out the tweets.

created quite a stir a few days back when she called out a few celebs from the Bollywood film industry. It’s not that the insider vs outsider debate topic is new to B-town but the debates revolving around it have intensified for some time. Though Kangana is not active on social media her team makes sure to put forward her views and opinions on the platform. Recently, Kubbra Sait came under the radar of Team Kangana Ranaut.

The reason behind this is that the actress supported a campaign on Twitter to suspend the official handle of Kangana Ranaut’s team. Now, the latter has responded to the same through the medium of a tweet that reads, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”

Check out Kubbra Sait’s tweet below:

Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana — Kubbra Sait (KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

Check out Team Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Dear ⁦KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

As we can see, her team has also shared a throwback picture in which Kubbra and Kangana are happily posing together for a picture. Well, if you think that the war of words ended here then you are absolutely wrong. Kangana’s team added yet another team along with the same in which they have mentioned about how the actress exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in the past 5-6 years without Twitter. They have also questioned the reason behind the suspension of the account. To this, Kubbra replied by saying that it’s nothing personal at all. She has further cited the handle to be toxic because of which she unfollowed and reported it.

Check out the tweets below:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×