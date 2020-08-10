Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Kubbra Sait after the actress shows support for #SuspendTeamKangana
Kangana Ranaut created quite a stir a few days back when she called out a few celebs from the Bollywood film industry. It’s not that the insider vs outsider debate topic is new to B-town but the debates revolving around it have intensified for some time. Though Kangana is not active on social media her team makes sure to put forward her views and opinions on the platform. Recently, Kubbra Sait came under the radar of Team Kangana Ranaut.
The reason behind this is that the actress supported a campaign on Twitter to suspend the official handle of Kangana Ranaut’s team. Now, the latter has responded to the same through the medium of a tweet that reads, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”
Check out Kubbra Sait’s tweet below:
Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.
But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana
— Kubbra Sait (KubbraSait) August 10, 2020
Check out Team Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:
Dear KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC
— Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020
As we can see, her team has also shared a throwback picture in which Kubbra and Kangana are happily posing together for a picture. Well, if you think that the war of words ended here then you are absolutely wrong. Kangana’s team added yet another team along with the same in which they have mentioned about how the actress exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in the past 5-6 years without Twitter. They have also questioned the reason behind the suspension of the account. To this, Kubbra replied by saying that it’s nothing personal at all. She has further cited the handle to be toxic because of which she unfollowed and reported it.
Check out the tweets below:
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
SOmeone need to stop NEGATIVITY spread by this Team Kanagana which is essentially her family members. Every day i see Team Kangana "calls out", "lashed at" "attacked" etc. Just a daily drama to keep in news. She should be booked to divert attention on SSR death to her own benefit. What a disastrous lady !!!
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Every third rate fringe element of Bollywood gets paid for tweets against Kangana. Kangana should sue this creepy woman.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Who is the person trying to silence Kangana?? What is their agenda?
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Kubra what are you smoking - you really think bollywood is kind and responsible? Or your idea of kindness and resposibility is limited to saving the rears of mafia who pay you for tweets? Your sugar daddy anuraag is a major prick in the whole bollywood bullying scene.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Who is the person using kubra as a foot soldier? Because kangana exposed their masters? The Mumbai film media and PR army should be immediately asked for CBI investigation. The same people who wrote nasty blinds and lynched sushant are now using foot soldiers to silence Kangana.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
The nepotism and movie mafia cabal got so upset with Kangana's team that they are now running hashtgags and using needy outsiders to silence her :D
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
One on point tweet on Ranbir and Deepika and the whole PR clan runs hastags on twitter to silence Kangana. Is Kangana enjoying this passively or she will take action to find out who empowered kubra to attack her this openly. These people are just proving kangana right even more. Outsiders like Kangana who dont conform to bollywood's unsaid PR and mafia norms are silenced - starting with twitter. Take this seriously team kangana and go for that sait lady to find out who is behind this!
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Unless Kangana does not take action on a mighty PR team that gave advice to men during me too, nothign will change. The hastags of suspending kangana's twitter account is yet another attempt by the fake and illegal polite club to not let the truth out.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Kangana team should immediately take action against Kubra Sait and not wait like fools to let people trample them. Who is behind Kubra and who is running that hastag trend on twitter? It needs to be probed how z-grade outsiders like kubra are used to silence kangana (can she do that to ranbir or ranveer? can she ask them to be "responsible"?) ? Dont cry about fundamental rights when this is a direct and first attack on an attempt to silence kangana about bollywood hypocrisy and on her brave stance on SSR case. THIS MUST NOT BE IGNORED.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
If someone express their opinion and if it is in support to Kangana then it is all well and good otherwise a hidden agenda, this is exactly opposite to freedom of speech , apparently only Kangana and her team has this right
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
The Toxic Kangaroo!!! Hopping all over to light fires...!!!!!!