Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Mumbai Police after Rhea Chakraborty's petition for transfer of Sushant's case

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition at the Supreme Court for transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai. Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say in the entire matter.

The debates and controversies revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise haven’t ended yet. Instead, more and more chapters are added to it thereby leading to a labyrinth of confusion. In a shocking state of events, Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and made some serious allegations against her. After remaining silent for a long time, he finally filed this FIR at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna thereby seeking a proper investigation in the matter.

Now, in response to the same, Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court and made a plea for the transfer of the late actor’s case from Patna to Mumbai. This has been revealed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Now, ’s team has reacted to the entire matter. They have not only called out Mumbai Police but have also used the term ‘Rhea Ke Papa’ against them. Here’s how the entire tweet reads, “Aisa kyun lagta hai ki @MumbaiPolice police Rhea ke papa ki hai? Ya papa Jo ki hai?”

Check out the tweet below:

Aisa kyun lagta hai ki ⁦MumbaiPolice⁩ police Rhea ke papa ki hai? Ya papa Jo ki hai ? https://t.co/oSK5naiYOB — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on 24th June 2020. Although the Manikarnika actress is not active on social media, her team has been sharing a series of tweets and posts related to the late actor’s case. Meanwhile, talking about Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has been earlier summoned by the Mumbai Police to get her statement recorded.

