  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Mumbai Police after Rhea Chakraborty's petition for transfer of Sushant's case

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition at the Supreme Court for transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai. Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say in the entire matter.
18711 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Mumbai Police after Rhea Chakraborty's petition for transfer of Sushant's caseKangana Ranaut's team calls out Mumbai Police after Rhea Chakraborty's petition for transfer of Sushant's case
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The debates and controversies revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise haven’t ended yet. Instead, more and more chapters are added to it thereby leading to a labyrinth of confusion. In a shocking state of events, Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and made some serious allegations against her. After remaining silent for a long time, he finally filed this FIR at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna thereby seeking a proper investigation in the matter.

Now, in response to the same, Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court and made a plea for the transfer of the late actor’s case from Patna to Mumbai. This has been revealed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Now, Kangana Ranaut’s team has reacted to the entire matter. They have not only called out Mumbai Police but have also used the term ‘Rhea Ke Papa’ against them. Here’s how the entire tweet reads, “Aisa kyun lagta hai ki @MumbaiPolice police Rhea ke papa ki hai? Ya papa Jo ki hai?”

Check out the tweet below:

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on 24th June 2020. Although the Manikarnika actress is not active on social media, her team has been sharing a series of tweets and posts related to the late actor’s case. Meanwhile, talking about Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has been earlier summoned by the Mumbai Police to get her statement recorded.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty files petition in Supreme Court, seeks transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Anonymous 29 minutes ago

There is something amiss here. What is happening?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement